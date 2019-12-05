Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore Joshua Samuel has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, the running back announced via Twitter on Thursday.
Samuel led the Hilltoppers in rushing in 2018 before playing sparingly this season behind Gaej Walker. Samuel had just six carries for 17 yards in four appearances this season. The most game time he saw in 2019 came at the end of the Arkansas game with three carries for 14 yards.
Samuel tweeted the announcement on Thursday reading: "Thank you Western!"
WKU confirmed Samuel's departure, meaning he won't be with the team for school's bowl game.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back had 639 yards in 2018 to lead all Conference USA freshmen. The Greenville, S.C., native leaves WKU with 658 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and one touchdown.
