Former Western Kentucky women's basketball coach Paul Sanderford was not selected as a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, after being named a finalist on Jan. 9.
The WBHOF Class of 2020, announced Monday on ESPN2 during halftime of the Connecticut at South Carolina game, included Debbie Brock, Carol Callan, Swin Cash-Canal, Tamika Catchings, Sue Donohoe, Lauren Jackson and Carol Stiff. The Class of 2020 induction will take place on June 13 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The other finalists for the WBHOF Class of 2020, in addition to Sanderford, were Doug Bruno, Lucille Kyvallos, Lisa Mattingly and Bob Schneider.
Sanderford, who was also a finalist in 2019, coached WKU from 1982-97, where he recorded 365 of his 616 wins in his 26-year career as a head coach at WKU, Nebraska and Louisburg College. He had a 453-189 record as a Division I coach and his impact can be seen around college basketball with several former players and coaches, like Louisville coach Jeff Walz and Cincinnati coach Michelle Clark-Heard, still involved.
He recorded 13 20-plus win seasons at WKU, including a school-record 32-win season in 1985-86, and led the Lady Toppers to 12 NCAA Tournaments. He coached WKU to its three Final Four appearances in 1985, 1986 and 1992. The 1992 team finished as the national runner-up. Sanderford’s WKU teams made the Sweet Sixteen four times, claimed five Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles and seven conference tournament titles. He was the conference Coach of the Year three times (1982-83, 1985-86 and 1990-91).
Sanderford had an 88-69 record in five years at Nebraska and left as the second-winningest coach in program history. He coached the team to the NCAA Tournament in 1998, 1999 and 2000 – the first time the program had made the tournament three consecutive years. He was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 1998-99.
He returned to WKU from 2003-07 as an assistant under Darrin Horn on the men’s team. The Hilltoppers recorded three straight 20-win seasons and a Sun Belt East Division championship in 2006-07.
Prior to his time at WKU, Sanderford was the head coach at Louisburg College in North Carolina. He was 163-19 in his six years as head coach of the program, was named the Region X Coach of the Year for four consecutive years and was the named the Outstanding Coach at the National Tournament in 1981, the year he took his team to the title. In 1981-82, he was awarded the Wade Trophy, given annually to the national Junior College Coach of the Year.
Sanderford was part of the 2008 WKU Athletic Hall of Fame induction class and on Feb. 6, 2010, was honored with a jersey in the rafters of E.A. Diddle Arena. He was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Louisburg College Hall of Fame in 2010. He was inducted in the Methodist College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.