Western Kentucky redshirt freshman Taylor Sanders earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after a standout weekend at the plate and in the field, the league announced Monday.
Sanders is the second Hilltopper this season to be honored with the award, joining Kennedy Sullivan.
Sanders delivered her best weekend yet as a Hilltopper as the Tops swept UAB in the nonconference weekend series. WKU outscored the Blazers 25-10 while Sanders nearly drove in as many runs (eight) as UAB scored all weekend.
Sanders recorded three-straight multi-RBI outings in the series thanks to a three-run home run in game one, a two-run shot in game two and a bases-clearing double in game three. Additionally, Sanders turned in a 3 for 3 day Sunday as the WKU completed the sweep, posting three doubles for the Hilltoppers – a new single-game program record for WKU.
Sanders batted .500 on the weekend while slugging 1.400 thanks to her five extra-base hits. She also stole two bases and scored four runs.