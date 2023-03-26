The Western Kentucky softball team were able to complete the sweep Sunday, beating North Texas 9-2 in the finale of a three-game series.
Facing the team picked to finish first in Conference USA in the preseason, WKU (20-9 overall, 5-1 Conference USA) got a big day at the plate from Taylor Sanders and a strong performance in the circle from Katie Gardner to make it three wins in 24 hours over the Mean Green.
“It’s really good because they were picked one and we were picked two,” Sanders said. We faced them in the championship series (last year) and obviously we didn’t win, so we wanted to make a statement this weekend. We did just that.”
WKU used late rallies for the wins in Saturday’s doubleheader – scoring six in the sixth inning to win 7-1 in the opener and rallying from three down to win 6-3 in game two. In Sunday’s finale, the bats struck early.
Back-to-back hits by Taylor Davis and Brylee Hage set the stage for Sanders, who crushed her eighth home run of the season into the second deck of the parking structure in left field to give the Hilltoppers a 3-0 lead. WKU wasn’t done in the first, with Kennedy Foote’s two-out RBI double making the score 4-0.
“We wanted to come out here and sweep, but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Sanders said. “Our mindset was if they didn’t score first we were going to, so we just used it and ran with it.”
The Hilltoppers struck again in the third inning when a throwing error on Kaytlan Kemp’s steal attempt at second allowed Randi Drinnon to score from third base.
North Texas finally broke through off Gardner in the fourth. Lexi Cobb’s infield hit snapped a string of nine straight retired by Gardner, with Cierra Simon reaching on an error on a sac bunt.
Both runners would score, with Kailey Gamble driving Cobb home on an RBI single and Simon scoring on a sacrifice fly by Saleen Donohoe.
WKU answered in the bottom of the inning with four straight hits – capped by Sanders’ second three-run homer of the day – to make the score 9-2
“My teammates got on base and did their job,” Sanders said. “My job is to score runners. That’s my mindset in the box. It didn’t have to be a home run. It was great that it was, but my mindset was just scoring them.”
That was more than enough offense for Gardner, who improved to 9-5 with her second win of the weekend. Gardner allowed four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts. The right-hander walked none after walking eight in Saturday’s win.
“I think today my change-up was definitely on compared to yesterday,” Gardner said. “That allowed me to get more strikeouts and change speeds. I think that was definitely a big factor today.”
WKU finished with 12 hits, giving the Hilltoppers 32 in the series against a staff that entered the weekend second in the conference with a team ERA of 2.07.
Davis, Hage, Sanders and Faith Hegh all had two hits each for the Hilltoppers.
“I feel like we were solid in the circle, really good at the plate, running the bases,” WKU softball coach Amy Tudor said. “We really played with intensity and desire and have a great fanbase. Overall I’m very pleased with the weekend.”
WKU is scheduled to return to action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, hosting Belmont.
UNT 000 200 0 – 2 4 1
WKU 401 400 X – 9 12 1
WP: Gardner LP: Wagoner.{&end}