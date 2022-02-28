Western Kentucky junior third baseman Taylor Sanders (15) throws to first base from her knees against visiting Southeast Missouri State University in the Lady Toppers opening day 5-4 victory versus the Redhawks at WKU Softball Complex Sunday Feb. 20 in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky's softball team claimed back-to-back Conference USA Player of the Week awards as Taylor Sanders earned recognition following an outstanding showing at the Hilltopper Spring Fling, the league office announced Monday.
With the help of Sanders' hot bat and flawless defense at third base, the Hilltoppers closed their homestand with a 10-0 record and have matched the longest win streak in program history at 11 consecutive victories.
Sanders went 8-for-16 at the plate including two home runs for a .500 batting average. She added seven runs scored and four RBIs in addition to a weekend slash line of .500/.529/.875.
The junior from Shelbyville, Tenn., held her own at the hot corner, recording three putouts and 15 assists against zero errors for a perfect fielding percentage.
Additionally, the junior now owns a career-best hitting streak of 12 games and reached-base streak of 14. Sanders delivered multi-hit games in three of WKU's five weekend outings as well as a multi-RBI effort.
Sanders has now been honored with two Conference USA Player of the Week awards in her career as a Hilltopper. Her first recognition came last season on March 22 following the Hilltoppers' series sweep of UAB.
The honor marks the eighth Player/Hitter of the Week weekly award for WKU since joining C-USA. It also marks the second of any weekly award for WKU softball this season.
