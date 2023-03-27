WKU softball gets the sweep over North Texas with a 9-2 win
WKU infielder Taylor Sanders hits the first of her two three-run homers during Sunday's game against North Texas at the WKU Softball Complex. 

 Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com

After helping the WKU softball team sweep preseason favorite North Texas, junior third baseman Taylor Sanders was named Conference USA player of the week on Monday.

