After helping the WKU softball team sweep preseason favorite North Texas, junior third baseman Taylor Sanders was named Conference USA player of the week on Monday.
Sanders collected eight RBI, scored four runs and blasted a pair of home runs over the weekend to lead the first place Hilltoppers (20-9, 5-1 C-USA) to a home sweep of North Texas.
In game one of the series on Saturday, a 7-1 win, she scored one run and was walked twice. Sanders lone hit in Saturday's second game was a go-ahead two run double that helped WKU rally from three runs down to win 6-3.
Sanders capped the weekend with two home runs and six RBIs in Sunday's 9-2 win.
“My teammates got on base and did their job,” Sanders said following Sunday's win. “My job is to score runners. That’s my mindset in the box. It didn’t have to be a home run. It was great that it was, but my mindset was just scoring them.”
It is the fourth time Sanders has been named Conference USA player of the week in her career, the second time this season.
On the season Sanders leads WKU in homers (9), RBIs (39), total bases (66) slugging percentage (.742), on base percentage (.486) and OPS (1.228). She is fourth on the team with a .371 batting average, fourth with 33 hits, second with 26 runs scored and second with six doubles.
WKU is 20-9 overall, 5-1 and in first place in Conference USA. WKU will host Belmont at 6 p.m. on Wednesday before hosting Conference USA foe Charlotte for a three game series starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.