Western Kentucky struggled with runners in scoring position Saturday, but got hits when it needed them most.
The Hilltoppers were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position through six innings, but Taylor Sanders gave WKU a 2-1 victory over UTEP with a walk-off single at the WKU Softball Complex.
WKU got on the board first in the low-scoring affair in the bottom of the third. Randi Drinnon led off the frame with a hard-hit ball that went between the legs of Anna Sample at first, and after a sacrifice bunt from TJ Webster moved her into scoring position, Taylor Davis drove her home with a double.
The Hilltoppers struggled to drive in runs in the game after leaving nine runners on base in a 6-0 victory Friday to open the series. WKU had runners on in each of the first six innings Saturday, but was unable to plate any insurance runs – it left eight on base and were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position to that point.
Katie Gardner kept WKU in the game early, starting perfectly for the Hilltoppers by retiring the first 13 batters she faced before allowing a one-out bloop single to right to Pate Cathey in the fifth. She walked the next batter and both advanced on a ground out, before getting Toni Gonzalez to pop out to Webster at short. Savannah Favre led off the sixth with a single and advanced to third in the inning before Gardner and the Hilltoppers escaped with their lead intact.
UTEP got its first run of the series in the top of the seventh to extend the game, however. Sample hit a solo shot to left-center to lead off the inning and draw the game even. Shelby Nunn – who pitched a complete-game shutout with a career-high 12 strikeouts in the series-opening win – replaced Gardner in the circle and got out of the inning with the score still tied.
Davis hit a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh and Brylee Hage followed with a walk. After Bailey Curry popped out for the second out, Jordan Ridge hit an infield single back to Aalijah Alarcon in the circle to load the bases and Sanders followed with a single through the left side to give WKU the 2-1 victory.
Gardner allowed one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings. In Nunn’s one inning, she allowed a hit and a walk and had two strikeouts.
Alarcon took the loss for UTEP, allowing two runs – one earned – on nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
The final game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.
