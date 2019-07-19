Former Western Kentucky men's golfer Billy Tom Sargent regrouped with a solid third round to grab a share of 15th place Friday in the Southern Amateur Championship at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Ark.
Sargent carded a third-round 4-under 67 to finish the day tied for 15th. After opening play with a 66 to hold second place after the first round, Sargent faltered with a 77 in the second round before rallying Friday.
John Keefer of San Antonio, Texas, and Walker Lee of Houston share the lead after three rounds at 9-under 204.
Sargent is six shots back at 3-under 210 heading into Saturday's final round.
