Former Western Kentucky men's golfer Billy Tom Sargent wrapped up play by tying for 12th place in the 113th Southern Amateur Championship on Saturday at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Ark.
Sargent shot a final-round score of 68 to earn part of a three-way tie for 12th. The Georgetown resident finished the tournament with a 6-under par 278.
AJ Ott of Fort Collins, Colo., holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the tournament over runner-up Noah Woolsey of Pleasanton, Calif. Ott shot a 10-under 274.
