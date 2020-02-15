SAN ANTONIO – Taveion Hollingsworth was lost for the right words when he saw Jared Savage’s stat line. He kept repeating, “tough.”
“That’s the leader right there,” Hollingsworth told the Daily News on Saturday. “That’s the leader.”
Savage’s clutch shots and Hollingsworth’s driving ability were the difference in Western Kentucky’s 77-73 overtime win at Texas-San Antonio on Saturday at the Convocation Center.
The third-straight overtime game between the Hilltoppers (18-8 overall, 11-3 Conference USA) and Roadrunners (12-15, 6-8) came down to Savage hitting a 3-pointer to set the tone for overtime and free throws from him and Hollingsworth to close it out.
Savage scored a season-high 24 points and brought in a career-best 16 rebounds, keeping the Roadrunners at bay two nights after they pulled in 27 offensive rebounds against Marshall.
Savage brought 14 of those rebounds on the defensive end, taking advantage of Carson Williams drawing two players boxing out on most possessions.
“After Charles (Bassey) went down, me and Carson are the only bigs, really,” Savage said. “We both have to go get the rebounds. He does a good job having two people box him out because he’s a load down there. I’m kind of free to go get the rebounds and that’s what I do.”
Savage was the next Hilltopper to step up with timely shots to secure the team’s first road sweep of the year. Thursday night in El Paso, Texas, it was Hollingsworth scoring the team’s final seven points in a win.
Hollingsworth had 23 points and six rebounds in a strong second half and overtime portion, but it was Savage’s consistency that charged WKU’s fourth-straight win before Bonus Play begins.
The Bowling Green native finished 6-of-10 from the floor, 4-of-6 on 3-point attempts and hit 8-of-9 foul shots.
“When you’ve got a guy like Jared, he’s the glue guy on this team,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “A lot of guys do things but the one guy who holds it all together, talks and communicates, changes defenses and gets everybody else where they’re at and has that grit about him is Jared. That stat tonight when you go on the road and find a way to get 16 rebounds, that’s what toughness is right there.”
WKU led by as many as 12 in the first half before Jhivvan Jackson, the nation’s second-leading scorer averaging 26.9 points per game, and Keaton Wallace brought the Roadrunners into a back-and-forth second half.
Jackson earned UTSA’s single-season scoring record and became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 27 points and Wallace poured in 25 points.
UTSA never led by more than two in the second half and Savage’s 3-pointer to open overtime put the Hilltoppers in front for good.
Jordan Rawls and Josh Anderson each had 10 points and Williams had eight points, four of which came during a critical stretch in overtime.
The Hilltoppers created separation in the first half by living at the free-throw line. WKU built a seven-point lead at the break with 11-of-15 made shots at the stripe while UTSA didn’t attempt a single foul shot.
Hollingsworth made the first 3-pointer of the day and Savage hit three more to give WKU four at the break. Wallace kept UTSA within one possession with his triple to make it a 27-25 WKU lead, but the Hilltoppers went on a 9-0 run capped by Anderson’s fast-break dunk with 2:28 left in the half.
That lead stretched to 12 before UTSA cut it to a 41-34 deficit at halftime.
WKU fell to a 14 percent shooting clip in the first eight minutes of the second half against the Roadrunners’ zone. The Hilltoppers didn’t score during a four-minute stretch as the Roadrunners moved into the lead at 48-47.
The leads exchanged five more times and never separated by more than one possession the last 10 minutes.
Jackson took over for the Roadrunners in the second half, scoring 10 straight points at one point. He missed his last two shots to give WKU a chance on the final possession. WKU called timeout with 9.7 seconds left and Hollingsworth missed a baseline jumper as time expired in regulation.
Savage opened overtime with his fourth 3-pointer for WKU’s first lead since there was 5:43 left in the second half.
Williams scored the next four points to build a five-point lead with 58 seconds left. Wallace responded with a 3-pointer, but WKU returned to attacking the basket, running down the clock and capitalizing on six free throws in the final minute. WKU finished 25-of-32 from the stripe while UTSA made all 10 free throw attempts.
“These guys, they never quit believing,” Stansbury said. “They stay together and somewhere through a 40-minute game, we’ve found ways to make different plays from different people that gives us a chance to be in it or win it late.”
UP NEXT
WKU begins Bonus Play. The first potential date for a game is Feb. 22. Conference USA will announce the official schedule Sunday morning. The Hilltoppers will play at home against Louisiana Tech and Charlotte or on the road at North Texas and FIU.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is 80-50 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach. … The Hilltoppers are now 4-2 all-time against UTSA. Stansbury is 3-3 against the Roadrunners. … The Hilltoppers have hit a 3-pointer in 1,036 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Jared Savage’s 16 rebounds topped his previous career-high by four. His 24 points were a season-high and came within one point of his career-best. … Taveion Hollingsworth scored over 20 points for the first time in six games. … Former Hilltopper and San Antonio native Orlando Mendez Valdez was in attendance seated behind the Hilltoppers bench. He helped lead WKU to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2008. … Announced attendance at the Convocation Center was 1,576.
