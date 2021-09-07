Western Kentucky senior Lyric Schmidt was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after a shutout win at Louisville on Sunday, the league announced Tuesday.
Schmidt registered a team save after clearing the ball off the goal line to keep the Cardinals scoreless. The Kingsport, Tenn., native had several other game-saving stops, tackles and blocked shots.
It is Schmidt’s first conference weekly award of her career.
The Louisville offense came into the match averaging 3.5 goals per game and were shut out for the first time all season. It was also the Cardinals’ first loss of the season.
Schmidt and the defense have held opponents to two goals through four matches this season. The Lady Toppers have registered three shutouts.
The Lady Toppers (4-0-0) will be at Belmont at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
WKU will return home Sunday to host Ole Miss at 1 p.m.