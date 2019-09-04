As WKU’s color analyst for 13 seasons and an unadulterated fan for many more, summertime means the return of student-athletes to campus and the anxious anticipation of what this year’s team will be like. It’s time for questions, such as:
• How do the returning players look this year?
• Who has improved and in which ways?
• Who is stronger, faster, shows improved mobility, exhibits a better jump shot?
• What about the crop of new players?
• How will they compliment the returners?
• What new strengths do they bring to E.A. Diddle Arena?
Now, the biggest question I hear more and more each year is this – Who is actually going to be here this year, and who has pulled up stakes to seek “greener pastures?”
The last question is occurring more frequently, not just at WKU, but at Division I institutions across the country. The NCAA lists myriad statistics on the subject, and I will not go into great depth exploring those. Anyone with internet access and some time on his or her hands can delve into that information at ncaa.org. However, I will point out a few of what I consider to be some of the more meaningful statistics. My main focus will be on the “why.”
Why do young men decide to walk away from their initial commitment to college? What has changed that makes athletes decide to move to a different school even though it may force them to sit for a year before resuming their athletic endeavors? I have opinions on why this happens and will share them. These are my opinions only and are not based on any inside information.
I find it interesting that within one week of the conclusion of last year’s NCAA Tournament, 700 names were already in the transfer portal. That number has been growing annually, especially with the addition of the graduate transfer rule, which makes a player immediately eligible, assuming he meets certain requirements. As of this writing, the number in the portal stands at 870. It is interesting to note, according to the statistics compiled by the NCAA, that in 2018, 19 percent of teams had four or more transfer departures.
The NCAA also notes that just under half of the transfers remain in Division I, while roughly one quarter move to Division II and another quarter find their way to NAIA or junior college. Further, of those remaining in Division I, fewer than 1 in 10 are considered “up transfers,” which means a transfer to a more “prestigious school” (I have my opinions about that definition, too). Nearly two-thirds are “down transfers’ and roughly one-quarter are lateral in nature. The NCAA also notes that 40 percent of freshmen will seek to transfer by the conclusion of their sophomore year. These numbers tell me that student-athletes are generally NOT seeking more visible, Power-5 type schools but have other reasons for departing.
Now, we can look at the whys of leaving, which are my opinions and a product of my experiences and observations. First, it is a tremendous adjustment for any student-athlete to go from high school or even junior college to the Division I game. Homesickness, workload in class and the weight room, individual workouts, team workouts, learning self-discipline (mom and dad are no longer there to push), new faces and places are all a big part of that adjustment.
Secondly, the thrill is gone. During the recruiting process, it’s fun to be a hot commodity and most student-athletes revel in the attention. Back in my day, that might mean occasional letters from colleges and coaches, visits from them, limited visits to the schools, etc. Today, it seems there is a never-ending flow of attention from coaches, friends, family, fans ... much of which comes through social media. The elite of the elite get to make their school choices public on ESPN or other outlets in prime time, and social media promotes that to the highest degree. But when the decision is made as to where the player will showcase his talents and the media hype begins to fade, then the work begins.
Going to Division I athletics is a big step, and the work required is exponential to any past experience. For many student-athletes, college is the first time they have really been pushed. When the player is the best on the team in high school, the pressure to get better is not always evident, so “good enough” in practice is often the standard. High school coaches will encourage an athlete to do more, but as far as really pushing one to be his best and demanding fundamental compliance to the game, it doesn’t happen often.
That is certainly not an indictment on high school coaches, and as far as the AAU circuit is concerned, there is more “facilitation” there than real coaching. Quite frankly, the players don’t always respond well to the pushing that college demands. So when the thrill is gone and the athlete is pushed to levels never before experienced, it is sometimes easier to throw in the towel.
When a player faces the realization that he is probably not the best player on the team, maybe not even in his class, that is a rude awakening. He is no longer the show, but a member of the supporting cast. Again, this is not a comfortable feeling as one now has to prove to the coaches, teammates, the ever-critical fans, the trolls on social media and to himself that he does indeed belong.
That often means accepting a different or lesser role. It is a time of rediscovery and 18- to 20-year-old young men are sometimes not up to the challenge, especially if that rediscovery results in a fear that playing time may not be what they hoped it would be. Then, maybe a transfer is the answer.
Finally, the transfer process is fairly easy – maybe too easy. By jumping through a couple of NCAA-mandated hoops, one can throw his name in the hat and the frenzy begins anew. National sports outlets now list the top 100 in the transfer portal on any given day, so those fires created by all the attention are again stoked, and the process has begun again.
For the faithful and passionate WKU fans who wring their hands when they see players leave our program, have faith. Have faith in Rick Stansbury and his staff. Remember, this isn’t his first rodeo. He is a relentless recruiter, and I feel confident that I won’t be asked to suit up to fill any holes left by the departures! The atmosphere has changed compared to what we have all become accustomed to and much of that we must accept.
I am not one of these “back in my day” guys, but I can’t help making comparisons to how things have changed over the years. In every facet, sometimes changes are better; sometimes, not so much. What hasn’t changed for me is the love for the game and getting to witness the character built by competition and demands that changes boys to men.
As always, GO TOPS!
