Western Kentucky won its sixth-straight match with a 3-0 sweep of Belmont in Nashville on Tuesday night. Freshman Paige Briggs scorched the stat sheet with 15 kills and a .519 hitting clip while Logan Kael led the WKU defense with 17 digs as the Lady Toppers (10-1) held Belmont (1-11) to a .155 hitting percentage on the night.
“We were a little bit flat early on, I wasn’t really pleased with how we played in the first set but we settled in and got a little more sound assignment wise as the match went on,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “We had the opportunity to get a lot of people in there and get playing time and continue to build for the future. Overall, it was a really good night.”
WKU now leads the all-time series with Belmont 21-0, sweeping the last six outings. With the sweep, WKU has now won seven three-set matches on the year.
After a slow start to the opening set, WKU claimed the first frame 25-22. As a team, WKU operated at a .275 offensive rate while Belmont recorded its best offensive set with a .256 clip.
WKU came out firing in the second set, opening up a quick 6-2 lead and never looked back. The Lady Toppers worked all the way out to a 23-9 advantage on an Ashley Hood ace before the Bruins would make it into double digits. Hood went on a five-serve run before WKU claimed the 25-11 set two victory. WKU’s offense operated at a .379 rate while the defense held Belmont to a .029 rate.
Out of the break, WKU operated above .700 for much of the frame before settling for a .542 with 15 kills on 24 swings. The Lady Toppers led 18-9 before the hosts would break into double digits and win a few points back. WKU would finally close out the 25-18 victory with a block assist from Sophia Cerino and Lauren Matthews, bringing Matthews’ total to five on the night.
Briggs led WKU in kills for the fifth time this season, reaching double-digits in the category eight times. The Ortonville, Mich., native added eight digs and two aces. Briggs’ .519 hitting percentage is the best of her debut season.
“Paige really kept it simple tonight and took what was there,” Hudson said. “She moved the ball around well and did some good things. She’s capable of doing those things on a nightly basis so we’re always excited to see this kind of performance out of her.”
Matthews added nine kills and a .467 hitting rate while Kayland Jackson notched six and Cerino tallied five of her own. As a team, WKU worked at a .376 offensive rate with eight different Lady Toppers registering a kill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.