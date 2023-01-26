A 22-4 run by host FIU run midway through the second half helped the Panthers push past Western Kentucky for a 78-69 win at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday night in Miami.
The Hilltoppers initially jumped out to a 13-6 lead within five minutes of the start of the game. WKU used an 8-0 run between 10:26 and 8:00 to take a 26-16 lead over the Panthers.
FIU (10-11 overall, 4-7 Conference USA) immediately responded with a 10-0 run of its own to tie the ballgame up at 26-all. The Panthers tied it up two more times in the half, but a mid-range jumper from Dayvion McKnight with five seconds left in the half put WKU up 36-34 headed into the break.
After halftime, the Panthers took off. Between 15:21 and 8:14, the Hilltoppers were held to just four points as FIU went on a 22-4 run to take a 61-46 lead. The Panthers pushed their lead as high as 17 on two occasions in the second half.
WKU (11-10, 3-7 C-USA) closed the game on an 11-2 run, but the deficit proved too much. McKnight once again had the last shot of the half, sinking a 3-pointer and making it a single-digit shortfall at FIU.
"First off, give Florida International some credit -- they're a good team," WKU coach Rick Stansbury, back leading the team after missing the previous nine games due to an undisclosed health issue, said on the Hilltopper Sports Network postgame show. "They played well down here. I'm disappointed in the way we responded, though. We get up 10 the first half, and then -- without looking at the film -- I think four live ball turnovers that allowed them to cut that 10-point lead back and tie it up.
"We're still up two at halftime, I think we go up four to start the second half. We get a first stop, and from there on we weren't very efficient offensively."
The Panthers scored 27 points off of 17 Hilltopper miscues, including 17 points in the second half alone. WKU outrebounded its opponent for just the fourth time in league action with a mark of 36-25.
McKnight led all scorers with 23 points, pairing it with four boards, three steals and an assist. He netted two of his three shots beyond the 3-point arc.
WKU's Jamarion Sharp logged 15 points with six boards on 6 of 7 shooting. Jordan Rawls had a season-high seven assists against just three turnovers. He also had seven points and three steals.
FIU's Denver Jones, the conference's second-leading scorer, had 17 points with three assists, three boards and two steals.
The Hilltoppers have lost four straight.
WKU now heads to No. 21 Florida Atlantic to complete the Florida road swing. The 3 p.m. CT game will be on Stadium and WKU PBS in Bowling Green.