Middle Tennessee’s Intercollegiate at The Grove was shortened to a 36-hole event after Monday’s second round was cancelled due to weather and course conditions.
Originally, the Intercollegiate was set to be a 54-hole event, with 18 holes played each day. WKU will play the final 18 holes on Tuesday to round out the event as a 36-hole tournament.
Play will begin on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.
After the first round, the Hilltoppers are sixth with a team score of 10-over 298. Jack Poole led the squad and is currently tied for 10th, just two shots out of third.
