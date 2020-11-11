Several of Western Kentucky's athletic programs will be pausing activities for the time being.
With WKU football, track and field, and men’s and women’s basketball now the only sports still competing or preparing to compete this fall, out of an abundance of caution, all other programs have ceased activities on campus for the remainder of the semester, WKU announced Wednesday in a news release.
Those programs include baseball, softball, men's and women's golf, women's soccer, women's tennis and volleyball.
The football program has three contests remaining on its regular-season schedule -- home games against Southern Miss and FIU the next two Saturdays, and a game at Charlotte on Nov. 28. The NCAA has pushed the start date for basketball competitions to Nov. 25. A track and field schedule has not yet been announced.
Since the vast majority of WKU's sport programs returned to campus on Aug. 7 in preparation for the start of classes, WKU's athletics department has had a 1.7% overall COVID-19 testing positivity rate, including a 0.4% positivity rate over the last two weeks, according to the release.
