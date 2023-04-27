Rugged Blazers put clamps on Tops for 72-60 win
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) reaches to block a layup by UAB sophomore guard Eric Gaines (4) in the Tops’ 72-60 loss to the Blazers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Former Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp announced his commitment to play at Ole Miss next season on his social media accounts Thursday.