Former Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp announced his commitment to play at Ole Miss next season on his social media accounts Thursday.
“After taking time and thinking, I have considered to play my last year at Ole Miss,” Sharp wrote on his Twitter account.
The 7-foot-5 Sharp, a Hopkinsville native and the tallest player in NCAA men’s basketball this past season, earned his second consecutive Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honor after leading the nation in total blocks and blocks per game in 2022-23. Sharp tallied 131 blocks total this season at WKU, serving as a formidable rim protector. He started all 32 games he appeared in, averaging 7.4 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game.
Sharp was the third Hilltopper to enter the transfer portal since the resignation of Rick Stansbury on March 11 after seven seasons as head coach. Stansbury, who missed nine games due to an unspecified health condition, led the Tops to a 17-16 overall mark in his final year as WKU’s season ended with 75-51 loss to Florida Atlantic in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals March 9 in Frisco, Texas.
Reserve point guard Jordan Rawls entered the transfer portal before Stansbury’s replacement was hired, as WKU officially named former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head coach Steve Lutz to replace Stansbury as the program’s 16th head coach on March 18.
WKU junior Dayvion McKnight, the Tops’ leading scorer this past season averaging 16.5 points while also pacing the team with 125 assists and 59 steals, transferred to Xavier after entering the transfer portal the day after Lutz was officially introduced as WKU’s new head coach.
Darrius Miles, a 6-foot-10 center who completed his junior season at WKU this past season, and 6-4 redshirt freshman guard Elijah Hughey also entered the transfer portal after the season.
Miles played in 10 games for the Hilltoppers this past season, 1.3 points and 0.5 rebounds in 2.7 minutes of action. Miles, a native of Oak Cliff, Texas, has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.
Fellow Texan Hughey also spent two seasons at WKU. This past season, Hughey appeared in four games, averaging 0.6 minutes for the season. He did not score a point. Rawls, Miles and Hughey remain in the transfer portal.
McKnight and Sharp, along with graduation losses Jairus Hamilton, Emmanuel Akot and Luke Frampton, comprised the bulk of the Hilltoppers’ starting lineup this past season.
Redshirt junior Dontaie Allen took over as a full-time starter after Frampton was lost to a season-ending knee injury. Allen started 11 games this past season for the Tops.{&end}