Sports_wkumbb101222-12.jpg
Above: Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp shoots a 3-pointer during open practice Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Below: WKU redshirt junior guard/forward Dontaie Allen finishes a layup.

 photos by Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp was named to the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday. The annual honor, in its ninth year, recognizes the top center in men’s college basketball.