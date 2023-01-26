Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) jumps to block a layup by Wright State senior guard Amari Davis (0) in the Tops’ 64-60 win over the Raiders at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) attempts to block a shot during WKU’s 70-59 win over FIU at E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 14, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@gmail.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp was named to the 2023 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.
Sharp is one of just four players from outside the Power Five on the watch list for the award, given annually to the nation's top defensive men’s player. He is one of four players to be named to the list in both 2022 and 2023, joining Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech/Kansas) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana).
As of Wednesday, the 7-foot-5 Hopkinsville native leads the nation in blocked shots per game (4.3) and total blocks (81).
The center’s average of 4.3 blocks per game is more than what 83% of Division I teams are averaging. His 81 total blocks are more than what 75% of Division I programs have logged as a team.
Sharp has started and played in 19 of WKU’s 20 contests this season. He’s shooting 59.8% from the field while averaging 7.1 rebounds and 6.6 points per game.
This is the second consecutive season Sharp has been named to the Naismith DPOY Watch List. He joins former All-American Charles Bassey as the only Hilltopper to ever be named to the watch list or semifinalist list, as Sharp was also a semifinalist in 2022.
Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year 2023 Watch List