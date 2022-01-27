Western Kentucky junior center Jamarion Sharp (33) swats a would-be shot away against visiting Centre College in the Hilltoppers 90-52 home victory at E.A. Diddle Arena Tuesday Dec. 14 in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp was named to the 2022 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.
Sharp is one of five players from outside the Power Five on the watch list for the award, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive men’s player.
As of Wednesday, the 7-foot-5 Hopkinsville native led the nation in blocked shots per game and total blocks. Sharp is also tied for second in dunks (48) and third in block percentage (17%).
Since entering the starting lineup 15 games ago, the tallest player in the country is averaging 9.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 63 of 82 (76.8%) from the field. Sharp has more blocks by himself this season (83) than 292 Division I programs have as a team, which is 83% of all D-I teams.
In addition to his defensive averages, Sharp is one of 13 players across Division I to log a triple-double this season. His accomplishment Nov. 24 against Alabama A&M was the third in program history and the first with points, rebounds and blocks. It was the 18th of its kind in Division I men’s basketball since 2010.
Sharp joins former Hilltopper and current Philadelphia 76er Charles Bassey as the only WKU players to ever be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. Bassey was a semifinalist for the honor in 2021.