Jamarion Sharp has decided to stay put.
Western Kentucky's 7-foot-5 center announced Monday he would return for his senior season after withdrawing his name from the transfer portal.
"After talking to several schools and visiting another school, I realized again where my heart really was, here at WKU,” Sharp wrote in a post on Instagram. “I really appreciate everyone who took the time out of their schedule to talk to me. Everything that I need is right here at Western Kentucky. Lastly, to all of our fans – THANK YOU for all of your support you’ve given me, and I can’t wait to see you all back in a sold out Diddle Arena this fall. I am BACK!!”
Sharp entered the portal April 29 after one season with the Hilltoppers.
Sharp, the tallest player in college basketball last season, was the nation’s leader in blocked shots per game last season. He averaged 4.6 blocks per game and shattered WKU’s single-season blocks record with 148 – Chris Marcus previously held the record with 97 – and was seventh on WKU’s career blocks list with just one season with the program.
Sharp was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being nominated for several other defensive awards during the course of the season.
He appeared in all 32 games for the 19-13 Hilltoppers, starting the final 28 of those games – Sharp recorded the program’s third triple-double against Alabama A&M in his first start. He finished the season averaging 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in 28 minutes per game.
Sharp played two seasons at John A. Logan College prior to his arrival at WKU, where he was a four-star prospect and the top junior college player in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Sharp's return drew a positive response from several teammates.
"my brudda back i knew he couldn't leave me," WKU point guard Dayvion McKnight wrote while sharing WKU's announcement of Sharp's return.
Sharp's return helps solidify WKU's roster for the 2022-23 season. Days before Sharp entered the portal, the Hilltoppers announced the signing of its second Power Five transfer – Indiana transfer guard Khristian Lander. WKU had already signed Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen this offseason – Allen shared Sharp's announcement with the simple caption, "Goodmorning." – and received a commitment from Jordan Rawls to rejoin the program, in addition to its earlier signees.
Jairus Hamilton, Jaylen Butz, Isaiah Cozart, Bailey Conrad and Sherman Brashear, who were all with the program last season, entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.