NASHVILLE – Western Kentucky won’t see a team as good as the one it played Friday for the remainder of its schedule. And as good as Louisville’s defense was, it had some help with the Hilltoppers’ worst shooting day yet.
“It’s a tough one,” WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “You have games where you’re on and off, but these types of games you don’t want to be off.”
WKU couldn’t penetrate the suffocating defense of No. 2 Louisville and had to climb out of an early shooting slump. The Hilltoppers made just one 3-pointer and shot 37 percent from the field in a 71-54 loss to the Cardinals in the neutral-site matchup Friday afternoon in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
WKU (6-2) trailed by 14 at the half and fought back to cut the deficit within single digits with about nine minutes to go, but the Cardinals found enough scoring bursts to maintain a comfortable edge.
With the win, Louisville (7-0) will likely move up to the No. 1 spot in the next Associated Press poll.
“It’s very obvious why they’ll be the No. 1 team in the country come Monday,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “If we were playing a different caliber team, maybe you can dig a hole and come back. You can’t dig yourself a hole and get back from 14 points against Louisville.”
Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with 25 points and Dwayne Sutton had his best game offensively with 15 points, 14 coming in the first half. Louisville did most of its damage by forcing WKU into 10 turnovers in the first half and held the Hilltoppers off the foul line. WKU cleaned that up with one turnover and returned to its usual spot at the free-throw line by making 13 of 14 shots in the second half.
Charles Bassey led that second-half charge and paced WKU with 14 points and nine rebounds. Hollingsworth had 16 points, but was 0-for-5 from the 3-point line.
WKU’s 1 of 17 shooting from long range (5 percent) was by far the worst of the season. WKU’s previous low was 27 percent against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 15.
Camron Justice hit the only 3-pointer and finished 1 for 5 on the game. Jared Savage went 0 for 7 from the field and missed all four 3-point attempts.
“They usually shoot it better than that,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “I’d like to think it was some of our on-ball defense and being there on the catch for certain players. Justice and Savage can really get going. I’m very happy with the win. Not an easy team.”
The Hilltoppers couldn’t buy a shot to start. Bassey’s first dunk attempt bounced out and his hook shot on the next possession rolled around the rim. Hollingsworth had a running, contested layup that was off the mark to hold WKU to 0 for 6 shooting to start.
That allowed Louisville to open on a 9-0 run. Hollingsworth finally scored on a baseline jumper about four minutes into the contest.
“We had a lot of point-blank layups around that rim,” Stansbury said. “They weren’t contested shots and weren’t bad shots.”
That set the Hilltoppers back into a continuous uphill climb. The Cardinals led by as much as 19 as Sutton went on a scoring burst for 14 points at halftime. Back-to-back buckets from Bassey and Hollingsworth helped WKU to pull within 13 with under two minutes left in the half.
Bassey’s hook shot beat the buzzer to give him six points as WKU trailed 37-23 at the break. The Hilltoppers shot 11 of 29 from the field and made 1 of 10 3-point attempts. The Hilltoppers didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half, the first time they went without a trip to the free-throw line in a half this season.
Bassey started the second half with WKU’s first six points and Hollingsworth made two free throws at the 16:09 mark for the Hilltoppers’ first foul shots of the night.
Louisville tried slowing Bassey down with the tandem of Steven Enoch and Malik Williams. Stansbury credited the Cardinals for having two strong post players who split time guarding the Hilltoppers’ prized prospect.
“No question, Enoch and Williams, they’re long and strong guys in there,” Stansbury said. “Not many teams with one of them and they’ve got two of them.”
Hollingsworth scored on a layup and Josh Anderson provided a spark with two free throws and one of his signature dunks to make Bridgestone Arena feel a bit like E.A. Diddle Arena for a moment to bring the deficit within 10 points.
WKU hung around and cut it to single digits on two free throws from Bassey, but the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run capped by a wide open 3-pointer from Nwora at the top of the key.
Louisville ran away with it from there and Mack emptied his bench with about five minutes remaining.
“Just us not playing our game,” Hollingsworth said. “We were getting too sped up at times in the first half and we struggled to get the ball to the rim. Second half we came out and shot 14 (free throws). That shows we weren’t being that aggressive in the first half.”
UP NEXT
WKU travels to Wright State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. WKU won the only meeting between the two programs in 2017.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is 68-44 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach and 361-210 overall. … Louisville leads the all-time series 41-39. WKU hasn’t defeated the Cardinals since 2008. … The Hilltoppers fall back to 4-4 all time in games played in Bridgestone Arena. … WKU is now 10-7 in neutral-site games since the beginning of the 2017-18 season. … WKU is 7-4 over the last two seasons against Power 5 opponents. … By making one 3-pointer, the Hilltoppers have hit a triple in 1,018 consecutive games dating back to 1987. … Announced attendance was 12,863.{&end}
