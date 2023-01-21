Down two starters due to injury and after scuffling all night against Charlotte, Western Kentucky's men's basketball team finally had some undeniable momentum going at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Dayvion McKnight's drive through the lane for a layup had the Hilltoppers back within two points with 38 seconds to go, and the pressing Tops were looking for one more stop.
Off the inbounds, they nearly got it – if not for momentum. Jairus Hamilton soared as high as his 6-foot-8 frame would rise to intercept the 49ers' pass at halfcourt, but his momentum carried the fifth-year forward out of bounds. There was contact between Hamilton and a 49er, enough even to earn a replay look. The Tops didn't get the foul call, didn't get the stop on the possession and didn't get the win as Charlotte's Brice Williams hit a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game with 12 seconds left and WKU couldn't answer in a 75-71 loss.
"We had a chance," said WKU interim head coach Phil Cunningham, who filled in for the ninth straight game as ailing head coach Rick Stansbury continues to recover from an undisclosed health issue. "If we got that steal – I thought Jairus got fouled right there on the sideline. We'll go back and watch it, but he went up and got a steal and there was contact. We'll see on the video, the video won't lie, but I just felt like there was contact. I thought it was a foul right there on the sideline."
WKU (11-9 overall, 3-6 Conference USA) started the night short-handed as senior center Jamarion Sharp, the nation's leading shot-blocker who was coming off perhaps his best game of the season, was held out with a hip injury suffered in that game.
Then less than three minutes in, sixth-year guard Luke Frampton went down with a right knee injury and did not return the rest of the night. That left the Hilltoppers without two-fifths of a starting lineup they've used nearly the entire season. Cunningham said Sharp has a good chance to be back in time for WKU's next game Thursday at FIU, while the outlook for Frampton was still unclear after Saturday's game. Frampton sat out the 2017-18 season with a knee injury while playing at Davidson.
Charlotte (13-7, 4-5) took advantage. Featuring one of the conference's best big men in 6-11 sophomore Aly Khalifa, the 49ers went down low early and often to challenge WKU first-time starter Fallou Diagne and backup Darius Miles – neither regulars in the rotation. Khalifa went 8-of-9, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the first half en route to an 18-point showing by the break.
Cunningham scrapped the Diagne-Miles combo to go smaller about midway through the first half, but the 49ers kept separating with Khalifa and super-sub Brice Williams churning out points to help their team to a 38-30 halftime lead.
Khalifa had done most of his damage, finishing with 22 points in all, but Williams was just getting warmed up. The 6-7 redshirt sophomore guard got 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, including those crucial free throws in the closing seconds.
"He was tremendous tonight," Cunningham said of Williams. "We didn't seem to have an answer for him defensively. We were constantly challenging guys in the huddle to get a stop on him, but he kept making plays."
The 49ers maintained a lead that ranged from three points to nine at 70-61 after a Williams layup with 3:11 to go, then the Tops made a push.
It started with a jumper by senior guard Jordan Rawls (team-high 25 points), who continues to break out offensively with increased minutes over the past few games. Rawls then buried a 3-pointer, then scored on a layup and drew a foul for a three-point play to cap a personal 8-1 run against the 49ers that drew his team within two at 71-69 with less than a minute left.
Rawls said the Tops' move to a smaller lineup helped the offense pick up in the second half.
"Second half it definitely helped us, spacing the offense and creating a lot of drive opportunities," Rawls said.
Charlotte drew a foul on the other end and Jackson Threadgill sank both ends of one and a bonus free-throw opportunity before McKnight's drive cut the deficit back to two and set up the final sequence of Hamilton's near-steal at halfcourt.
The loss was the third straight for the Tops. Hamilton thinks the Tops can still get rolling with more than half the conference schedule still ahead, starting with a road trip this coming week in Florida against FIU on Thursday and Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
"Not panic – I mean, it sucks, it's hard," Hamilton said. "We're trying our hardest, we're going out there and competing. We can't really panic and try to put it all on one person's shoulders. We've got to go out there and do it together as a team, and I think there's been halves where we've done that but I don't think we have for a full game yet where we did it. We've just got to get to that point."
Charlotte shot 60.9% from the field in the second half and finished shooting it 55.8% overall, while the Tops were 41.4% (24-of-58) from the field. McKnight finished with 17 points and Hamilton added 13 points for the Tops.