MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Western Kentucky wasn't at full strength Saturday in Murfreesboro, and the Hilltoppers saw their seven-game winning streak come to a close.
The Hilltoppers were without starters Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton and fell to the Conference USA East Division-leading Blue Raiders 69-52 at the Murphy Center.
"There's no moral victories and I think we're all disappointed and upset because we played so hard," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "About the eight- or nine-minute mark it's a four-point game, whatever it was there. As a coach and as a player and teammate, all you ask of each other is make sure you give everything you've got. I can't remember one play anywhere where we didn't try to play with effort."
Hamilton's status was uncertain entering Saturday's rematch with Middle Tennessee (21-7 overall, 12-3 C-USA) after injuring his knee the week before in the first half of WKU's (17-12, 9-7) win over Old Dominion. Frampton missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness.
The Blue Raiders claimed the East Division title outright with the win -- they only have regular-season games remaining at Charlotte and Old Dominion next week. Saturday's result capped off a perfect 15-0 record at home this season for Middle Tennessee.
WKU remains in the mix for a bye in the C-USA tournament with two games against Marshall remaining on the schedule. FAU is also 9-7 in C-USA play with two games against FIU remaining on its schedule after it beat Charlotte 74-69 on Saturday. The Hilltoppers and Owls split the regular-season series.
With Saturday's loss, WKU saw its seven-game winning streak and chance at a perfect 8-0 record in February come to a close. It was the first loss for the Hilltoppers since falling 93-85 to Middle Tennessee at E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 29.
Despite being shorthanded, WKU remained close through much of the first half, but 3-pointers from Josh Jefferson and Justin Bufford in the final four minutes of the half -- the Blue Raiders were 7-of-19 from deep through the first 20 minutes after going 15-of-26 in the first meeting -- made it a 39-30 Middle Tennessee lead at the break.
WKU again kept things within striking distance early in the second half, cutting its deficit as close as four with 9:42 with a 10-2 run, but the offense stalled out from there. Jamarion Sharp picked up his fifth foul with 6:07 remaining and WKU was held to just five points after its run as Middle Tennessee pulled away for the 17-point, 69-52 win.
"I feel like Jamar got out of the game and that just kind of offset our offensive game plan," WKU guard Josh Anderson said. "We weren't able to throw lobs up and get into our pick-and-roll game and things like that. When he's in the game, he has a big impact on offense and defense and when he left the game that kind of showed."
The Hilltoppers shot just 31% in the game and were held below 27% in the second half. Dayvion McKnight led WKU with 13 points but was limited to just 5-of-21 shooting from the field. Anderson had 11 points after moving back into the starting rotation and Camron Justice had 10 points.
"They did a great job on Dayvy and Cam. We knew, those two guys, we had to ride them," Stansbury said. "We were limited in some other ways scoring enough points and they guarded them about as well as you can guard them. We had to be better in those two areas scoring the ball, but still with that, with their percentages not scoring a lot, it's still a four-point game with nine or 10 minutes to go."
Sherman Brashear got the start and had nine points in 36 minutes after playing no more than seven minutes in any game since the start of league play. Jaylen Butz, who had been inactive with a foot injury the past two games and hadn't played since a Jan. 27 loss to UAB, played four minutes off the bench in the first half with one point, Noah Stansbury played four minutes off the bench in the first half after playing just two minutes over two games since the start of league play and Isaiah Cozart also had 10 minutes off the bench.
"It was just good to try to help and contribute to my team, but in the end we didn't come out with it," Brashear said. "We're going to bounce back from it."
Eli Lawrence led Middle Tennessee with 15 points and DeAndre Dishman and Josh Jefferson each had 10. The Blue Raiders are scheduled to close the regular season with a road swing to Charlotte and Old Dominion.
WKU will close the regular season with two games against Marshall. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to travel to Huntington, W.Va., for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday before the regular-season finale at 2 p.m. next Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.