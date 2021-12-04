Western Kentucky was without its leading scorer and its best defender Saturday against Eastern Kentucky, but still found a way to beat the in-state foe.
The Hilltoppers got double-figure scoring from all five starters and held off the hot-shooting Colonels for an 85-80 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I think the challenge probably was, just besides them being good, we were kind of limping in here," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Everybody knew Josh (Anderson) was out with COVID, and most people didn't know that Jairus (Hamilton) was out. ... Without those two starters, without Keith (Williams), we get real thin, real thin. Not much time to work on a new lineup with a really good team coming in here, but our guys deserve a lot of credit."
WKU (5-3) knew it would be without fifth-year senior Josh Anderson, who missed the team's previous game against Rhodes College due to COVID-19 protocols and won't return until the team's Dec. 11 game against Ole Miss at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta at the earliest.
But it was dealt another blow when it found out leading scorer Jairus Hamilton, who has averaged 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds so far this season, would be out Saturday due to a back injury suffered Tuesday against Rhodes. Stansbury is unsure of his timetable to return.
Despite being shorthanded, the Hilltoppers found a way to win with a limited bench.
All five WKU starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by a 22-point, five-rebound, three-assist night from point guard Dayvion McKnight. Camron Justice had 18 points and six assists, Jamarion Sharp had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, Luke Frampton had 13 points and Sherman Brashear had 13 points and seven rebounds after being inserted into the starting lineup for the first time.
"We just had to stick together as a team," McKnight said. "We just needed everybody to step up just one more step, play as hard as they can and hopefully we come out with the dub."
The Hilltoppers survived a hot shooting night from one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation.
As of Thursday, EKU (5-4) was third nationally in 3-point attempts with 272, fourth in 3-pointers made per game with 12.6 and second in total 3-pointers made with 101. On Saturday, it made 18 on 51 attempts (35%) to keep things close in Bowling Green.
"You've got to choose your poison a little bit, and sometimes it's easier to guard a bunch of shooters playing some zone to slow down that movement," Stansbury said. "We didn't want them to drag Jamar away from that rim as much, so we mixed it up on them and I really thought that was the huge factor even though they made 18 3s, but shot 51 of them out of 71 shots and we kept them off the foul line."
With things knotted up as late as the 2:06 mark in the second half at 77-all after a layup from Scott County graduate Michael Moreno, the Hilltoppers pulled ahead and didn't allow the Colonels to catch back up.
Justice broke the tie with a layup and followed with two free throws. Brashear knocked down two shots from the free-throw line to make it 83-77 in the final 10 seconds, but with three seconds left Braxton Beverly made a fadeaway 3-pointer to pull EKU back within a possession. Justice closed out the 85-80 win with two makes from the line.
WKU went 20-of-26 from the foul line, compared to EKU's 4-of-7.
Cooper Robb led EKU with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range, while Moreno added 14 points, Beverly had 11 and Jannson Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Colonels are scheduled to travel to Southern California on Tuesday for their next contest.
WKU is scheduled to close a five-game homestand Wednesday against Buffalo. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.