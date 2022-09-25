Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive end Deante McCray (95) tackles Golden Panthers running back Kejon Owens (20) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
The Wku defense pressures Golden Panthers quarterback Haden Carlson (4) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) pressures Golden Panthers quarterback Haden Carlson (4) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker JaQues Evans (3) looses his helmet as he chases down Golden Panthers quarterback Grayson James (3) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) trails in the play. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Upton Stout (21) breaks up a pass intended for Fiu Golden Panthers wide receiver Tyrese Chambers (0) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Virgil Marshall (19) tackles Golden Panthers running back Kejon Owens (20) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky’s defense is having some fun this season.
The Hilltoppers have made plenty of big plays in its 3-1 start, which are quickly followed by flashing the “zombieland” celebration – when they put one hand over their face mask while the other is outstretched with the hand dangling down – that began with the defensive backs at the team’s picture day.
On Saturday, the Hilltoppers highlighted a defensive improvement early this fall under new coordinator Tyson Summers with a 73-0 shutout victory over FIU in its Conference USA opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“I tell you, he’s done a fantastic job – the whole defensive staff. The players have bought in,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “When I hired Tyson, I knew what I was looking for and that style of play, an attacking style of defense. We play a lot of guys and it’s still early in the season, but that’s what I’m looking for defensively from us and I knew he’d be a great fit for us. He’s doing a really, really good job.”
Western Kentucky bounced back from its first loss of 2022 in a big way.
The shutout was the first for the program since beating FAU 20-0 on Oct. 15, 2011, and was only the second in the program’s FBS era – since 2009.
WKU (3-1 overall, 1-0 C-USA) didn’t begin talking about blanking the Panthers at any point during the game, however – that talk began the week leading in, after falling at Indiana 33-30 in overtime Sept. 17.
“Honestly, we was talking about the shutout on Monday,” WKU cornerback Upton Stout said. “It was something we’ve been wanting. We know our potential, so that’s something we’ve been talking about.”
Summers said leading up to Saturday’s game he thought the Hilltoppers played well defensively against Indiana for three and a half quarters and a series in overtime – the Hoosiers walked off on a 51-yard field goal – but against FIU, WKU put together a complete game, despite reserves playing a significant number of minutes with a large lead.
Western Kentucky's Upton Stout and Aaron Key talk about the Hilltoppers' defense in the team's 73-0 win over FIU on Saturday at Houchens-Smith…
“We executed. I feel like we didn’t let off the gas until the clock hit 0:00,” Stout said. “I feel like that was overall a good thing, seeing a lot of young guys go out there on defense, step up and still hold the goose egg on the board. It was a lot of good things going on on offense and defense and special teams. It was a good group team win, honestly.”
In addition to holding FIU scoreless, it limited the visitors from Miami to just 180 yards. The Hilltoppers had two turnovers, which they turned into 14 points, and forced FIU to punt 10 times and turn it over on downs its two other possessions that didn’t conclude with the end of the half or the game. In total, FIU’s offense had the ball 16 different times.
Neither quarterback FIU used – Grayson James nor Haden Carlson – threw for more than 100 yards or completed more than 57% of their passes. FIU went just 2-for-16 on third downs, and was limited to just 2.6 yards per play in its 68 plays. WKU recorded four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and two turnovers – Kahlef Hailassie had an interception and Aaron Key returned a fumbled snap 48 yards for a touchdown. It was a team effort, shown by the fact nobody had more than six tackles – JaQues Evans and BJ Wagner each tallied team highs.
WKU parlayed the strong defense into points on 11 of its 14 possessions – 10 of the 11 were touchdowns – despite pulling starting quarterback Austin Reed in the third quarter, as well as many other main contributors.
“What I was really happy about was we complemented each other today,” Helton said. “They’d make a great stop and we’d turn around and score. I hadn’t seen us complement each other like that all season, so that was great to see today.”
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks about his team's win over FIU on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKU has now posted defensive scores in three of its four games – Key’s scoop and score, Juwuan Jones’ 38-yard pick six at Hawaii and Stout’s 34-yard interception return against Austin Peay.
“We’re just working hard at practice,” Key said. “We talk every day, like we (defense) depend on y’all (offense) and you depend on us.”
The Hilltoppers are allowing an average of 19.25 points per game – the second-best mark in C-USA behind UAB’s 14 points allowed per game through three games. It’s the fewest points allowed per game for WKU through four games during its FBS era and best average through four games since allowing 18 points per game in a 3-1 start in 2007. The Hilltoppers’ best scoring defense in a season during its FBS era came in 2019 under Clayton White, when it allowed just 20.1 points per game – the top mark in C-USA and 22nd-best nationally that year.
Outside of their games against the Hilltoppers this season, WKU’s opponents – Austin Peay, Hawaii, Indiana and FIU – are scoring an average of 40.75, 17.5, 27.3 and 25 points per game, respectively.
Despite a strong offense last year, WKU started the season slow defensively, allowing 35 points per game in a 1-3 start, before falling to UTSA 52-46 in its C-USA opener. The first four games were against UT Martin, Army, Indiana and Michigan State last year – a stronger schedule – however. The Hilltoppers bounced back from the loss to the Roadrunners to reel off seven straight wins in which they didn’t allow more than 21 points in any one game on the way to a C-USA East Division title.
WKU’s total defense this fall ranks second in C-USA (335.75 yards allowed per game), its rushing defense is second (106.75 yards allowed per game), its pass defense efficiency is second (107.14), its turnover margin is first (seven), its third-down defense is first (26.87%), its opponent first downs are third (19.25) and its sacks per game are second (2.75). The Hilltoppers have done that despite ranking eighth of 11 teams in C-USA in time of possession (28:44) with their big-play offense, which is first in the league in scoring (47.5 points per game).
WKU is scheduled to remain home this week against a 2-2 Troy team that beat Marshall 16-7 Saturday. The Hilltoppers then return to C-USA play for their next six games, starting with trips to UTSA and Middle Tennessee, before returning home to face UAB – after Saturday, the three rank second, fourth and third in the league in scoring offense, respectively.
“I can name a ton of guys on defense – we’ve rolled so many guys and to watch how many guys are making plays down there, the fact that we’re getting to play young players so they’re getting experience because we’re about to hit a gauntlet here coming up, and it starts with Troy,” Helton said. “Troy is a good football team. ... They’re going to come in here and really try to come get that win and we’ve got to be ready.”
