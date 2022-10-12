Western Kentucky Hilltoppers tight end Joshua Simon (6) carries the ball with Golden Panthers defensive lineman Latarie Kinsler in pursuit during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon has been named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list, College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Wednesday.
The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances.
Simon suffered a season-ending knee injury in WKU's 2021 season opener against UT Martin. Before going down, Simon caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns in that game. The Hilltoppers went on to win 59-21. So far this season, Simon has caught nine passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes will be honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.