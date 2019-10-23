Western Kentucky freshman tight end Joshua Simon was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) 2019 Midseason Watch List for the Freshman All-American Team, as announced by association representatives Wednesday afternoon.
Simon is one of 70 named to the list, while being one of just two tight ends to earn the recognition. He’s also one of 41 true freshmen to make the list, and one of just four players selected from Conference USA.
The Dalzell, S.C., native has made a serious impact through the first seven games of his rookie campaign, hauling in 11 catches for 190 yards so far this season. Simon also ranks first on the team with a 17.27 yards per catch average while tying for the top spot with four touchdowns. He also owns the season-long reception on the squad, recording a 77-yard touchdown catch against Louisville.
Simon’s midseason honor comes after a 2018 football campaign that saw defensive lineman Juwuan Jones earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors following the conclusion of the season.
Next up for Simon and the Hilltoppers is a conference clash with Marshall at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Huntington, W.Va.
