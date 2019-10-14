It’s no coincidence that mistake-free football from Western Kentucky’s offense was also the best game so far by the Hilltoppers’ quarterback.
Ty Storey’s third game as the starting quarterback was his best. He managed drives, didn’t make mistakes and was given more freedom to make necessary changes during pre-snap reads.
WKU has won every game with Storey, and although he’s made plenty of mistakes that suggest the Hilltoppers are leaving points on the field, he’s done enough right to mix with WKU’s outstanding defensive efforts to generate a three-game win streak and inject new confidence in this team.
“I thought this game was his best game and I really felt like he was comfortable,” coach Tyson Helton said. “From the get-go I always thought he was comfortable. He just had a good look in his eye, but I felt like he understood what we were trying to get done.”
WKU (4-2) put up just 17 points after back-to-back 20-point games, but it controlled time of possession and sustained long scoring drives that helped keep Army at good distance from coming back in a 17-8 defeat.
Storey completed 21-of-30 pass attempts (70 percent) for 140 yards for a 109.2 QB rating. He then added two rushing touchdowns on goal line sneaks. Although Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis didn’t draw up as many designed runs for Storey as they did when he had 13 carries against UAB in his first start, the quarterback still ran the ball 17 times for 62 yards and both of WKU’s touchdowns on QB sneaks.
Storey benefited by no offensive penalties and no turnovers on Saturday.
“Ty has gained my trust to do some things,” Helton said. “I think the first two games I might have been a little more apprehensive just to make sure he was comfortable and those kinds of things. I gave him the ability to do some other things, make some checks at the line of scrimmage, run and pass. We’ll just keep building off that.”
The graduate transfer from Arkansas has now started as many games this season as original starter Steven Duncan. The quarterback competition through fall camp went to Duncan, but the redshirt junior broke his foot against Louisville in Week 3 and had season-ending surgery.
In WKU’s first three games, Duncan completed 70-of-119 pass attempts for 790 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. In as many games, Storey is 57-of-82 for 522 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
But WKU’s offense is different between the two quarterbacks in terms of what they’re asking each to do. Duncan averaged 130 more passing yards per game and threw no less than 33 passes in each game. Storey hasn’t attempted more than 30 in his three starts, but WKU is also leaning more on the run game, too.
Storey’s modest statistics are intentional in keeping things simple not only for the sake of his easement into WKU’s quarterback job the rest of the season, but to keep the offense doing basic things the right way.
“That’s the biggest thing, not trying to push and do too much,” Storey said after the Army win. “(At Old Dominion) we tried to do too much and (I threw) an interception. Coming into this week, knowing we have the defense we have, our job offensively is to control the game and move the ball, give our guys a break and put up enough points.
“Everyone wants to put up points and light up the scoreboard. At the end of the day, we’re winning and everyone is happy. What we’re trying to do is just continue to put up points, but limit turnovers as much as we can.”
Helton and Ellis have been creative the last three weeks and while plenty of drives have stalled in the red zone, he feels Storey can help expand how he envisions the offense growing the rest of the year.
“The guys are behind him,” Helton said. “You can really feel that he’s gelling very well with them. I’m excited about where we’re headed. I’m still waiting for us to go explode and make it happen. I really feel like we have the ability to do that offensively.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.