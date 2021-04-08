Western Kentucky graduate student Davis Sims was announced Thursday as a candidate for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award.
Sims is one of 30 candidates to make the list and the lone Conference USA representative.
Sims was also named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List and the Preseason All-C-USA Team.
To be eligible for the Senior CLASS Award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior athletically and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Sims earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and currently owns a 3.66 graduate GPA while pursuing a master’s in business administration. He has also been named to both the president’s and dean’s list at WKU.
The Paducah native has shown his commitment to the local community by volunteering with various organizations during his time in college, lending a hand to groups like the Coastal Plains League Kids Camp, Superior Care Home Nursing and Rehabilitation, Paducah Chiefs Baseball Organization and Hoops for Heroes, among many others.
During his time with the Hilltoppers, Sims has compiled a career .312/.397/.456 slash line while adding 82 hits, 49 RBIs, 43 runs, 14 doubles and eight home runs in 71 games played.
The current list of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award will be cut to 10 finalists in May, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans who will then select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition.
The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the College World Series in June.