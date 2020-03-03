A career day from Davis Sims was yet another example of Western Kentucky’s experienced lineup producing at the plate.
Even if the pitching staff gave up a season-high 16 hits in a 9-7 loss to Belmont, the long-term progression of the 2020 Hilltoppers is right on track.
“We’re rolling right now with the bats,” Sims told the Daily News after Tuesday’s home loss. “I’ve got complete confidence in our pitching staff right now and I think it’s going to be good once we start conference and be ready to go.”
Sims accounted for WKU’s first five runs and another strong hitting day was overshadowed by the Bruins’ late surge to keep the Hilltoppers’ bullpen busy Tuesday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
Belmont (10-3) doubled its lead twice and the Hilltoppers (8-4) rallied back each time and took a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning.
Hunter Crosby came one strike away from retiring Belmont in the eighth inning, but gave up two doubles and a single that was enough for the Bruins to retake the lead with three runs.
WKU went through four more pitchers that allowed Belmont to load the bases in the ninth before Ryan Luckett’s strikeout gave WKU a chance in the ninth, trailing by two. But the Hilltoppers left a runner stranded at second and the tying run at home to snap a five-game winning streak against Belmont.
Davis had a career-high four hits with two doubles and a home run for WKU, which closes out the nonconference schedule with a three-game series this weekend against Purdue and a game at Kentucky on March 10.
“Short term, tough loss today. Long term I feel we’re in a very good spot moving forward,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said.
WKU allowed 10 or more hits for the fourth straight game and the 16 hits exceeded the previous season high by three. Riley Boyd and Dalton Shoemake combined for the first seven innings, while Crosby was the first of five pitchers tabbed with trying to hold off Belmont.
While WKU touts its offense of six batters hitting .273 or better, the pitching has combined for a 4.68 earned run average entering Tuesday, which ranks 167th nationally.
In winning the series against USC Upstate this weekend, WKU gave up 27 runs in three games.
“Older guys are going to give us quality at-bats,” Pawlowski said. “That’s one thing we can hang our hat on. Defensively, we feel good about it and we’ve been doing some great things. Just have to figure out some of the pitching stuff yet still to be determined. We just have to execute pitches.”
Sims put WKU on the board in the first inning with a two-run double down the right-field line before the Bruins connected on two home runs.
Logan Jarvis sent a solo shot over the left-field wall in the top of the second, then Hagan Severance sent a low scorcher directly by the left-field pole for the go-ahead two-run homer. Jarvis earned his second hit on a first-pitch single into center field to score Brodey Heaton from third for the 4-2 lead.
Sims cut into that lead in the bottom of the third, this time doubling down the left-field line to score Jackson Swinney.
Boyd put two runners on to start the fourth and gave up a run off a wild pitch. Shoemake entered to relieve Boyd, then gave up a single to score Logan County High School alum Jackson Campbell, stretching the Bruins’ lead to 6-3.
Sims’ impressive day continued in the fifth inning with his two-run homer, giving him three hits and claim to all five runs to that point.
“Still trying to get back in the swing of things coming off an injury last year,” Sims said. “I’m starting to feel good at the plate. … Just looking for a good pitch, not so much what kind of pitch. I’m looking for something I can drive and hit hard into one of the gaps and score runs.”
While Shoemake threw up zeros on the board for two innings, WKU climbed into the lead on back-to-back RBI doubles from Jack Wilson and Richard Constantine.
Shoemake tossed three scoreless innings before Crosby entered and struck out two in the top of the eighth. Topping out his fastball at 95 mph, Crosby came one strike away from retiring the order, then gave up three straight hits that scored the two runs to put Belmont back into the lead for good.
Third baseman Eric Riffe finished behind Sims with two hits. The Russellville native Campbell went 3-for-5 at the plate for Belmont.
Outfielder Junior Coleman played center field in place of Ray Zuberer III, who rested Tuesday after a minor leg injury at USC Upstate on Sunday. Zuberer was tied for the team’s best batting average at .341 through 11 starts entering the Belmont game. Zuberer entered the seventh inning to pinch hit and grounded out.
“We put ourselves in a position to win the game and had the guys in there we wanted to have in there,” Pawlowski said. “It comes down to executing pitches. Offensively, we did some really good things, played solid defense again today and those have been the staples of the season.”
Belmont 013 200 030 – 9 16 0
WKU 201 022 000 – 7 11 0
WP: Marcotte. LP: Crosby. SV: Brennan.
