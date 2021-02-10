Western Kentucky's Davis Sims has been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) watch list, it was announced Wednesday.
Sims is one of 48 Division I players to make the watch list, and one of just two Conference USA representatives.
In a shortened 2020 season, Sims produced a .333/.386/.524 slash line while primarily playing as the Hilltoppers’ designated hitter. He also racked up a team-high 19 RBIS, which ranked 47th in the nation and third in the conference, while tying for the team lead with three home runs.
Over his two seasons at WKU, Sims has slashed .351/.422/.512 while compiling 59 hits, 32 RBIs and 32 runs in 43 games.
Prior to his time with the Hilltoppers, Sims spent three seasons at Murray State, including a 2018 campaign that saw him set a program and conference record for most doubles in a season.
Sims also has an unlikely connection with Bobby Bragan, as his grandfather, Phil Roof, played on the Milwaukee Braves team that Bragan was the manager of in 1964.
The BBCSA is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity. The award was originally created in 2017 to honor the top college hitter in Texas, and has since expanded to include all Division I baseball programs.
The winner of the BBCSA will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall at the Fort Worth Club.
