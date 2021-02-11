Western Kentucky graduate student Davis Sims has been voted to the Preseason All-C-USA Team, as announced by league officials Thursday.
The honor comes just a day after it was revealed that Sims had been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) Watch List. He is currently one of 48 players on the list, and one of just two Conference USA representatives.
This also marks back-to-back years that the Hilltoppers have had a player claim the designated hitter slot on the All-Conference Team, as senior Richard Constantine received the honor a year ago.
In a shortened 2020 season, Sims produced a .333/.386/.524 slash line while primarily playing as the Hilltoppers’ designated hitter. He also racked up a team-high 19 RBIs, which ranked 47th in the nation and third in the conference, while tying for the team lead with three home runs.
Over his two seasons at WKU, Sims has slashed .351/.422/.512 while compiling 59 hits, 32 RBIs and 32 runs in 43 games.
The conference announced its preseason coaches poll as well, with the Hilltoppers projected to finish fourth in the newly created East Division.
2021 C-USA Preseason Coaches Poll (First Place Votes in Parenthesis)
EAST
- 1. Florida Atlantic (10)
- 2. Old Dominion (1)
- 3. FIU (1)
- 4. WKU
- 5. Charlotte
- 6. Marshall
WEST
- 1. Southern Miss (10)
- 2. Louisiana Tech (2)
- 3. Rice
- 4. Middle Tennessee
- 5. UTSA
- 6. UAB
2021 C-USA Preseason Player of the Year
- Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech (Senior, OF)
2021 C-USA Preseason Pitcher of the Year
- Walker Powell, Southern Miss (Senior, RHP)
2021 C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team
- SP: Gabe Shepard, So., Southern Miss
- SP: Hunter Gregory, Jr., Old Dominion
- SP: Walker Powell, Sr., Southern Miss
- RP: Hunter Stanley, Sr., Southern Miss
- C: J Paul Fullerton, Sr., UAB
- INF: Derek Cartaya, R-Sr., FIU
- INF: Brett Coker, So., Middle Tennessee
- INF: Braden Comeaux, Sr., Rice
- INF: Hunter Wells, Sr., Louisiana Tech
- INF: Taylor Young, Sr., Louisiana Tech
- OF: Parker Bates, Sr., Louisiana Tech
- OF: Bobby Morgensen, Sr., Florida Atlantic
- OF: Gabe Montenegro, Jr., Southern Miss
- DH/UT: Mitchell Hartigan, So., Florida Atlantic
- DH/UT: Davis Sims, G-Sr., WKU
