The Western Kentucky women's basketball team added a commitment from the Class of 2020 before taking the floor in Frisco, Texas, for this year's Conference USA Tournament.
Mercy senior Hope Sivori announced her commitment to the Lady Toppers via Twitter on Monday.
"First and foremost I would like to thank God for giving me my abilities to play basketball. Second, I would like to thank all of my coaches and trainers who have put so much time and effort into my game. Third, thank you to my family and friends for always believing in me," she said in the post. "With that being said I'm so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Western Kentucky University! #gotops"
Sivori was the second-leading scorer on Mercy's 19-12 team this year with 18.4 points per game. She shot 36.5 percent from the field, 32 percent from 3-point range and 74.6 percent from the free-throw line. Sivori also grabbed four rebounds per game.
The 5-foot-5 guard helped Mercy claim back-to-back 6th Region titles in 2018 and 2019. The Jaguars made it to the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen championship game in 2018 before falling to Mercer County.
WKU will open the C-USA Tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's game between Charlotte and North Texas.
