Western Kentucky junior guard Hope Sivori (1) looks to move around Middle Tennessee sophomore guard Courtney Blakely (1) in the Lady Toppers’ 94-81 loss to the Lady Raiders in the Murphy Center at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky junior guard announced her intent to enter the portal and test the waters on a potential transfer on Twitter on Tuesday.
“I have enjoyed my time at Western Kentucky and will forever be grateful for all the coaches, teammates, staff and fans that I have built lifelong relationships with over the last three years,” Sivori said in the tweet. “I will be graduating a year early this May and have decided to enter into the transfer portal with the intent to explore options as a graduate transfer.”
Sivori has been a key contributor for the Lady Toppers in her three years with the program. The Mercy Academy product was a co-freshman of the year in Conference USA in 2021, appearing in 23 games and making 20 starts. She averaged 9.6 points per game, scoring in double digits 11 times, and added 4.2 assists per game.
She played 29 games with eight starts in 2021-22, averaging 7.2 points a game. Last season Sivori 8.2 points per game last season, making a team-best 52 3-pointers.
WKU finished 19-14 last season, falling to Kansas in the opening round of the WNIT. The Lady Toppers had no seniors on the roster for this past season.