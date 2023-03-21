Lady Tops fall 94-81 to MTSU
Western Kentucky junior guard Hope Sivori (1) looks to move around Middle Tennessee sophomore guard Courtney Blakely (1) in the Lady Toppers’ 94-81 loss to the Lady Raiders in the Murphy Center at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

Hope Sivori has entered the transfer portal.