Hope Sivori committed to Western Kentucky late in her senior year at Mercy Academy and came off the bench early last season but ended up taking on a major role as a freshman starter with the Lady Toppers not too long after.
Now, the 5-foot-5 sophomore guard is ready to take the next step as WKU prepares to open the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. game against Purdue at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“It’s only up,” Sivori said at the team’s media day. “There’s no going back and there’s no staying the same.”
Sivori is one of five returning Lady Toppers from the 2020-21 team that finished the season 7-16 with a first-round exit in the Conference USA Tournament, and one of only two starters back – Meral Abdelgawad being the other.
After a high school career at Mercy where she averaged 18.4 points per game as a senior and helped her team to the Sweet Sixteen in 2018 and 2019, including a trip to the state final in 2018, her WKU career got off to a somewhat shaky start but quickly turned around.
In her collegiate debut at Tennessee in WKU’s season opener last year, Sivori came off the bench and went 0-for-13 from the field and had four turnovers to just two assists. She had 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting with three turnovers to no assists in 16 minutes in the second game against Ball State, and went 2-for-8 from the field with 8 points in 25 minutes in the third game at Little Rock, with seven turnovers to four assists.
Head coach Greg Collins moved her into the starting lineup for the fourth game, and it’s where she stayed as her numbers improved.
In 33 minutes in the team’s fourth game against Bellarmine, Sivori broke out for 15 points and had 11 assists as the Lady Toppers picked up their first win. She went 3-for-6 from 3-point range in the game, after going a combined 0-for-12 to start her career.
Sivori finished the year averaging 9.6 points per game – she averaged as high as 10.2 after a 22-point showing in the team’s second game at Rice on Feb. 13 – while also grabbing 3.5 rebounds per game, dishing out 4.2 assists per game and collecting 1.8 steals per game. She scored in double-digits 11 times, and her assists mark tied for the third-most by a freshman in program history. She finished the year as a member of C-USA’s All-Freshman Team and was named the league’s Co-Freshman of the Year.
And this season, she looks to improve upon those numbers.
“I think Hope Sivori has improved her shooting, she’s improved her ball handling,” Collins said at the team’s media day. “I know we started last year with having a turnover problem and we still have moments, but I think her awareness with what’s going on on the court has improved.”
The Lady Toppers brought in several new players, and being one of the more experienced now despite it being only her second season, Sivori said she’s trying to become a better, more vocal leader while becoming “a better all-around player and person.”
Included in the new players coming in are several guards – Alexis Mead, Mya Meredith, Teresa Faustino, Macey Blevins and Jenna Walker. It’s helped with the up-tempo style Collins wants to play this season, and Sivori believes it’s helping her game.
“It’s actually better,” Sivori said. “I like that I have someone with me that I can trust and if they need me, then I can always come to help them. It’s nice having true point guards so now we can get back to playing the style of play that I was used to.”
Of the newcomers, two are in a somewhat similar position to Sivori – coming from a Kentucky high school and staying in state for college. Meredith played at Scott, while Blevins comes from Wayne County.
“You take a lot of pride in it, just because Kentucky high school basketball – I feel like it’s overlooked,” Sivori said. “Just because we’re a smaller state, I feel like a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it’s just Kentucky basketball,’ but there’s a lot of studs out there that get overlooked, so we take a lot of pride playing in our state just to make our state proud.”
In Collins’ time with the Lady Toppers – he’s entering his 10th season overall and fourth as head coach – he’s coached other Kentucky high school standouts like Kendall Noble, Micah Jones, Ivy Brown, Alexis Brewer, Sandra Skinner, Dee Givens and Whitney Creech.
Sivori, plus the incoming Kentucky products, will try to continue that long line of in-state players that have stayed and won at WKU.
“There’s a lot of rich tradition about women’s basketball here,” Collins said. “To compete with Louisville and Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky and Murray State and Northern Kentucky and all the other schools for those players, that’s important. We want those players to know they have more than just a few options. We want them to know that coming here is special, playing here is special, it’s part of a rich tradition and you’re going to win at a high level.”{&end}