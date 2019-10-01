Ty Storey was aggressive in his first game at quarterback for WKU.
But it was almost to a fault.
Storey had more designed run calls than running back Gaej Walker – and that’s not something WKU’s coaches want to make a habit. Anytime the graduate transfer quarterback ran, he finished by lowering his shoulder into hits to gain extra yardage.
Storey is already WKU’s starting quarterback because of the season-ending injury to Steven Duncan. Storey didn’t look to attempt sliding attempts at the end of the run, and that wasn’t a welcome sight for offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis in the coach's booth.
“We had a very short conversation about that that involved don’t ever do that again,” Ellis said. “It was quite frank. I’d like to keep watching him play out there, but if he continues to do that, he won’t get to play much longer because he’s going to get himself hurt. I appreciate his toughness, physicalness and willingness to be a runner, but at the end of the day we have a long season ahead of us. You create those type of things week in and week out and it’s not going to end well for you.”
Storey's first start as a Hilltopper saw him run 13 times and gain 40 yards, but two sacks brought his official total down to 26. It was his first action on the field since one rushing attempt against FIU on Sept. 7 and his first significant playing time since quarterbacking Arkansas last season.
By UAB’s defense stacking the box, it prompted WKU to use Storey and Gaej Walker as the primary running options. Walker was often the lead blocker on designed quarterback runs.
WKU plays at Old Dominion on Saturday and the Monarchs defense shares a lot of traits to UAB in stopping the run. Right in front of WKU in the conference rankings for total defense is UAB and Old Dominion.
If Storey is asked to run a similar amount this week, he’s at least being coached to change the way he finishes to preserve himself.
“He’s got to learn how to slide, he’s got to learn how to protect himself,” Ellis said. “When it’s third-and-1 or fourth down and you have to find a way to get the first down, yeah, I get it. But on first-and-10, let’s take four instead of fighting for four-and-a-half.”
