The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team was unable to recover from a slow start, falling 77-60 to Middle Tennessee on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (3-9 overall, 2-4 Conference USA) fell into a large deficit early and tried to rally back, but fell short – dropping two home games to Middle Tennessee in a span of 24 hours. The Blue Raiders beat WKU 75-65 on Friday.
“They were definitely flat and I think some of that was playing back-to-back, playing two games in 24 hours,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “They weren’t flat in shoot-around. They all had good energy in shootaround today. They seemed focused and ready. I think some of that is needing that ball to go in and get a little mojo, get a little energy going.”
The Lady Toppers scored the opening bucket of the night on a 3-pointer from Hope Sivori, but Middle Tennessee (9-4, 7-1) scored the next 13 points to build a double-digit lead.
MTSU shot 50 percent from the field in the opening quarter – hitting more 3s (four) than WKU had field goals (three) – to build a commanding 22-8 advantage.
The margin ballooned to 27-11 after a 3 from Alexis Whittington with 7:22 left in the half, before the Lady Toppers started to chip into the deficit. A 9-2 spurt cut the Blue Raiders’ lead down to single digits and WKU was able to get within 33-27 by halftime thanks to a bucket by Raneem Elgedawy in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
Elgedawy scored the opening bucket of the second half to get the Lady Toppers within four points. WKU got as close as four twice more in the next two minutes, but MTSU was able to get some distance – shooting 10-for-15 from the field in the third to extend the margin back to 55-46.
The Blue Raiders scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push it back to a 15-point game. The Lady Toppers were unable to get closer than 11 the rest of the way, with MTSU hitting three of its nine 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to halt any potential comeback.
“They were hitting us for the 3 in the corner,” Collins said. “That’s the strategy – you have to pick your poison a little bit, but we need those players on the bottom of the zone to fly out there and run them off that 3-point line.
“Some of that was getting busted in the corner, but some of that was offensive rebounds leading to another shot.”
Elgedawy led the Lady Toppers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Meral Abdelgawad added 15 points for WKU, who shot 36.5 percent from the field and 8-for-15 from the free-throw line.
“There were stretches where we didn’t play as intensely as we needed to, but we kept fighting,” Collins said. “We kept fighting and we got back in the game, but we can’t score enough. We can’t put enough layups and free throws in the basket so that we get enough points to come back and take a lead.”
MTSU had five players in double figures, with Anastasia Hayes leading the way with 20 points and Aislynn Hayes adding 15.
The Blue Raiders shot 49.2 percent from the field, 9-for-33 from 3-point range.
“I don’t know if we were ready for the game,” Abdelgawad said. “I don’t know what happened. Nobody was focused on the game. We didn’t make shots. I don’t know what happened for us, but after that we started to get some more energy and make some shots and get the ball to Raneem inside. I made some 3s and we started to come back in the game, but I don’t know why we started bad in the game today.”
WKU is scheduled to return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Old Dominion, the first of back to back road games against the Monarchs.
