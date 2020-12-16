Western Kentucky announced just two players signed Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, but a slow day was expected for the Hilltoppers in an odd year.
WKU first announced Miguel Edwards, a cornerback from Independence Community College, Wednesday morning, and Wednesday evening announced the signing of Chance McDonald, a quarterback from Steilacoom (Wash.) High School.
"I think we'll probably have maybe a handful of guys," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. "It's been a different year. If a guy wants to sign and he's for sure and we feel good about it, then yeah, I'm all for it. I want to take my time, I want to go through the process – I know these young men do as well – so I see it being another fluid process where you're going to see us picking up guys throughout the spring.
"You've got the early signing period right now, you've got the other signing period coming up in February. I think you'll see a good portion of a lot of teams picking up a lot of guys, but probably for us you're going to see it from here all the way up to the beginning of the spring semester, just picking up a guy here, picking up a guy there. That's really how I'd like to play it, because it is very fluid, it is a different year."
Edwards, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound redshirt sophomore, was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports out of Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School. He started his college career at Oklahoma, where he played in four games and made five tackles in 2018, before going to Independence Community College.
WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said he liked Edwards out of high school, and had a good relationship with his coach there.
"He's a competitive player, got some good skill sets, some decent size, kind of reminds me of the guys we have and he has three years left, so that was more exciting for me as a position coach to get another body in here knowing that, going into the season without the pandemic, you were going to lose quite a few DBs," White said Wednesday. "We've been on some guys and he was the one that I definitely kept my eye on. I like him a lot."
Shortly after White and Bryan Ellis, who has been the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Helton's two seasons as WKU's head coach and will serve in that role in the team's LendingTree Bowl game against Georgia State on Dec. 26, spoke to the media, the Hilltoppers announced the addition of McDonald, a 6-2, 200-pound quarterback.
McDonald announced his commitment to WKU on May 21. The pro-style quarterback is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star by Rivals, and as a junior last season, racked up 3,812 yards and 49 touchdowns on 233 of 353 passing in 14 games, according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps.
The Hilltoppers also signed Adam Cofield, a graduate transfer running back who won three national championships with North Dakota State, earlier this month.
Ellis said, before McDonald's announcement, that more would be announced later.
"They want to have a ceremony. It's a big day for those guys. You as a coaching staff, you never announce a kid that's signed with you until they want you to," Ellis said. "There's some more that's already signed here that I think our fans will really like, some more that's kind of on the fence about where we're going to go."
WKU's coaching staff says it's comfortable with Wednesday's results. The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to see players in person, something White said the staff prefers to do. The Hilltoppers also played an 11-game regular season – more than most programs in the country.
"We're real big on seeing guys as much as possible, and obviously we were – I'm not saying we were nervous – but we didn't want to just jump on some guys that we didn't know about. We had to do a lot of research, and sometimes with us just playing – we played more games than anybody, so we didn't have as much time to recruit, to be honest with you, but I'm not saying we were not recruiting," White said. "You don't want to just sign guys to say that we signed guys today."
WKU doesn't begin the spring semester until later in January, and the staff believes that'll give them additional time to see other players, plus some in the transfer portal. Under Helton, the Hilltoppers have added some pieces late – the most notable addition for the 2020 squad was quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, a graduate transfer from Maryland who signed in mid-May.
The NCAA Division I Council in August approved a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it, and it is not yet clear who will take advantage of the opportunity. Newly announced offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Kittley said Tuesday he expects Pigrome to be back.
The DI Council in October introduced a measure that would give all Division I student-athletes the ability to transfer and compete immediately once during their collegiate experience. It is expected to be voted on during the 2021 NCAA Convention in January and, if approved, it would be effective for student-athletes who seek to be immediately eligible for competition during the 2021-22 academic year.
"It's a weird year with all the things going on and the pandemic and the eligibility," Ellis said. "Just bear in there with us. I think we're going to be fine. Nobody needs to panic yet. We've got a couple guys who will get announced that will make a lot of people happy, and then as we get going here it'll all work itself out.
"We've got a chance to be a really, really good football team going into next year. We've got to add a couple pieces to get us back to where we want to go, and we're heading in that direction."
The early signing period goes until Friday, and the traditional signing period will begin Feb. 3.
"It's not the normal year where it's, 'Hey, let's go sign them all on signing day,' and I don't think it's ever going to be that way again, to be quite honest with you," Helton said. "In a perfect world, I'd love to say that we got most of our guys toward the end of spring. We feel good about it. I think we're on a good path right now."
