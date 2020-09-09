Tutu Atwell starred for Louisville in last year's meeting with Western Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The then-sophomore receiver had five receptions for 145 yards – an average of 29 yards per reception – and three touchdowns in the Cardinals' 38-21 victory.
Atwell returns with high expectations again this fall, and the Hilltoppers know they'll need to do a better job of limiting his production in Saturday's season opener if they want to snap an 11-game losing streak to Louisville.
"We kind of have some different coverages – I can't go into specifics – but we have different things that we're going to do to contain him and make them use other players to have to beat us," WKU redshirt sophomore defensive back Beanie Bishop said Wednesday.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver out of Miami Northwestern Senior High School set Louisville's record for receiving yards in 2019 and tied the school record for touchdowns. Atwell's 1,276 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns were top marks in the ACC last season.
Atwell, who averaged 18.75 yards per reception last season, had his big-play ability on display last year at Nissan Stadium. Atwell had a 46-yard touchdown reception from Micale Cunningham early in the second quarter and a 62-yard reception from Evan Conley late in the third. He also had a 9-yard score in the first quarter, a 4-yard reception in the second-quarter scoring drive and a 24-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
"He's definitely an electric football player. He did the same thing in the ACC throughout the year," WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said Wednesday. "I think the most important thing is just to be aware, play smart, understand his strengths and make sure we use our strengths to our advantage as well, and just do a great job of understanding where he's located on the offense and the things he likes to do.
"I think coach (Scott) Satterfield and coach (Dwayne) Ledford do a great job of moving him and giving him the football. We just have to play smart and be very aware."
The Hilltoppers are certainly aware of other playmakers as well, starting with Cunningham at quarterback. He threw for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns on 95-of-155 passing last year and was the third-leading rusher with 401 yards and six scores on 106 attempts. Cunningham led the country last year in passing yards per completion, averaging 18.4 yards per catch. White said it's important for WKU to stay disciplined to contain him, and understand he has the ability to run or throw when he's in the pocket.
Unexpectedly getting the start in last year's meeting – Jawon Pass was ruled out earlier that day with a lower extremity injury – Cunningham threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-14 passing, and added 46 yards rushing on 16 attempts before being sidelined with an injury. The year prior in Louisville's 20-17 victory, Cunningham had 129 yards rushing on 21 carries and threw for 88 yards on 10 completions.
Louisville also returns second-leading receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (598 yards receiving, six touchdowns, 33 receptions) fourth-leading receiver Marshon Ford (239 yards, five touchdowns, 17 receptions) and fifth-leading receiver Justin Marshall (106 yards, five receptions), as well as 2020 leading rusher Javian Hawkins, who had 1,420 yards and eight touchdowns on 241 carries.
"The rest of the players are pretty good, but the main focus is to stop Tutu to make them make the other players beat us," Bishop, a Louisville native and Pleasure Ridge Park graduate who had a career-high four tackles in last year's meeting, said.
For White, slowing Louisville's offense starts in the trenches against a line that he says has the "prototypical size and strength" of a Power Five offensive line. WKU brings back a defense filled with experience – nine starters return on that side of the ball – and the Hilltoppers' fourth-year defensive coordinator believes tackles Jeremy Darvin, Ricky Barber and Jaylen Madden, as well as defensive ends DeAngelo Malone and Juwuan Jones, need to set the tone.
"I think everything with this football team, with this defense, starts up front, and a lot of times these plays can end up front," White said. " ... I think I could go through the whole defense, but I would start up front with our defensive tackles and our defensive ends."
Kickoff for Saturday's game at Cardinal Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
