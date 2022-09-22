Derrick Smith made his way to Western Kentucky during the offseason and has started to make his presence known.
In a deep room of linebackers, the Illinois transfer is starting to stand out after posting a team-high 12 tackles during the Hilltoppers’ last game at Indiana.
“He’s a good space player, he can run well, he’s a physical player, he’s a smart guy, you can put him in a lot of different spots. We’ve moved him around. I think he fits the scheme pretty well in what coach (Tyson) Summers wants to do,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We’re really glad he’s a part of us. He’s obviously a newcomer, hasn’t been here, transfer guy, but he’s been a big part of our defense and we’re going to need him down the stretch for sure.”
Western Kentucky linebacker Derrick Smith talks about his team's upcoming game against FIU.
Smith’s arrival at WKU was somewhat quiet. He was a defensive back at Illinois the previous three seasons – he played in seven of the team’s 12 games last year with 17 tackles and in eight games with 22 tackles in 2020 – after spending two years at Miami, where he made 24 tackles for the Hurricanes.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound redshirt senior from Jacksonville, Fla., originally committed to Arizona State but decommitted and ended up in Bowling Green around May, he said.
“Derrick is a guy that’s been to a couple of different schools and obviously the transfer portal’s been able to help him,” said Summers, who’s in his first year as WKU’s defensive coordinator. “This is a situation where we saw a big athlete that can run, a guy that coach Helton and coach (Keynodo) Hudson both looked at the film and were jumping off the table about. I was very much in agreement.
“I think one of the great things that we have – and this is what should be able to help us in recruiting particularly when it comes to guys out of the portal – is the ability to have all these packages. We have a way to be able to really have 17 or 18 ones when you walk out of here and guys that can do different things for us with the packages we’ve got. He got here in the summer and we started off saying, ‘Hey, you need to work on this package,’ and then we got where he was comfortable with that and we moved to another package, and we got comfortable with that.”
Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Tyson Summers talks about the team's upcoming game against FIU.
Smith has started all three of WKU’s games at linebacker this season. He posted six and three tackles in WKU’s first two games against Austin Peay and Hawaii, respectively, before recording a team-high 12 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, at Memorial Stadium against Indiana.
“We’ve got a good group of guys,” Smith said. “Everybody’s got the same mindset – we all think the same way, try to play violent and just having a group of guys like that on the field at the same time just allows me to play fast, too, because they think how I think.”
Smith’s 21 total tackles ranks fourth on the team behind JaQues Evans, Kahlef Hailassie and Will Ignont. WKU’s scoring defense ranks third in Conference USA at 25.7 points allowed per game, and its total defense is fifth at 387.7 yards allowed per game. The Hilltoppers have forced a league-high 11 turnovers so far and are second in C-USA with 3.33 sacks per game.
“He’s been a guy that’s been a DB his whole life and he’s playing inside linebacker for us in a team that’s primarily a 3-4 defense – that’s hard to do,” Summers said. “He’s been able to make the transition really well. Very intelligent guy. He works. I’m talking about he is at the office in front of the computer in the coaches’ offices for – no exaggeration – four or five hours a day. He is putting in the work, he is putting in the time, he has a wide range of skill sets, he can cover, he can pressure and I think what you’re seeing him do is jump off the tape with athleticism he has and the ability to tackle in the open field.”
WKU will open C-USA play Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Florida International at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Panthers rank ninth of 11 teams in C-USA with 25 points per game and last in total offense at 345 yards per game.
Smith credits the work the Hilltoppers put in during practice for his success and that of his team, and is hopeful it’ll pay dividends like it did the first two games as WKU tries to bounce back from last week’s loss.
“It’s been very competitive. Coach coaches very hard. We go hard every day in practice. We compete. I feel like it shows on the field, too,” Smith said. “When it comes to game time, it shows.”{&end}
