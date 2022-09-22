Western tops Austin Peay 38-27 in home opener
Western Kentucky linebacker Derrick Smith (24) attempts to tackle Austin Peay quarterback Mike Dilello (12) on Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com

Derrick Smith made his way to Western Kentucky during the offseason and has started to make his presence known.

