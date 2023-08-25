For Western Kentucky wide receiver Dalvin Smith, it’s hard not to be recognized.
The redshirt junior and Glasgow High School product joked during media day that his teammates give him a hard time because every time they go out in public, someone is there to talk to him.
“The guys are always giving me crap saying, ‘We can’t go anywhere without someone knowing you,’ ” Smith said. “I mean, I am from 30 minutes down the way. Someone is bound to know me. They always just laugh at that.”
There was plenty for everyone from Glasgow to talk to Smith about following his finish to the 2022 season. Smith had the best game of his career in WKU’s 44-23 win over South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl last December, racking up six catches for 145 yards and adding a 25-yard touchdown pass in the win.
The performance capped a season in which Smith appeared in all 14 games, tallying 35 catches for 443 yards and four touchdowns. Smith said the New Orleans Bowl performance was a huge confidence booster going into the offseason.
“Everybody knew that I was going to have my turn to have a big game,” Smith said. “All the receivers, you can look back and literally each one of us had one big game last year. Mine was luckily the bowl game, so we ended it on a great note.
“Now I can see what I am truly capable of in this offense and how I can be utilized through the playbook. Hopefully we can keep that rolling throughout all this year.”
Smith said the confidence served as even more motivation to prepare for 2023, with mobility the biggest thing he worked on during the offseason.
“You need that at receiver, running routes,” Smith said. “You have to stop, brake in cuts, stuff like that. That has been my main focus, mobility and taking care of my body.”
He said it helps to be part of a tight-knit group of receivers at WKU, adding the receiving room is like being in the room with family.
“I’m with them guys day in and day out, every day,” Smith said. “Outside the stadium, some of us still get together and hang out here and there. We’ll grab food together and just chill, play video games together. We are literally like brothers in that room and we treat each other like that.”
Smith said it also helps to be able to work with someone like Malachi Corley, the nation’s top producer of yards after the catch last season and one of the top wideouts in the country heading into this season.
“I love working with (Malachi),” Smith said. “Whether it is getting together for some offseason work or in season playing the game, he is going to bring the eyes on him defensively. That’s going to help everybody else. And even when it is his turn we are going to make sure that he gets his looks still. With this offense everybody is going to come open, but (WKU quarterback) Austin (Reed) is not always going to be able to see everybody open.
“Working with (Malachi) is great because he has a great motor, great discipline, mindset. His mindset is probably the best I’ve ever been around.”
In his first three seasons Smith has taken a backseat in the receivers room, but he said as one of the veterans he is working on being more of a leader this season.
“Some of the guys do look at me as a leader in the room just because of age,” Smith said. “I’ve been here since 2019, so yeah I can probably say I am one of the leaders of the entire team now. I’m just not one of those vocal guys. I like to sit in the background and work my way through.
“I have to now become that vocal leader, whether it is in the receiving room or out on the field. That is going to be the biggest change for me this year really.”
Smith said his biggest goal for the upcoming season is simple, stay healthy and stay on the field. His health is something he cherishes even more after suffering a season-ending leg injury during the 2020 season.
“Taking care of my body, making sure there are no injuries,” Smith said. “In the past I have had the injury bug. I’m just trying my best to prevent that from being a problem this year.”{&end}