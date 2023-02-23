Khristian Lander got his moment, ready or not.
The Western Kentucky junior guard saw his minutes tick upward in last week's road loss to Rice, and on Thursday night against Louisiana Tech Lander found himself on the floor during a crucial second-half stretch at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Ready? Yeah, Lander was ready. His 12-point night couldn't have come at a better time, as Lander's four 3-pointers – three with less than five minutes to go – helped push the Hilltoppers over the top for a 76-66 win.
"I wouldn't say surprised, but I just feel like I'm ready to go whenever my number's called," Lander said. "And I was just ready to go. I'm still putting in work. It pays off, getting up shots every day."
WKU (15-13 overall, 7-10 Conference USA) needed Lander's late boost. After the Tops let a 16-point lead dwindle to four after Kenny Hunter's layup made it 61-57 with 5:28 to play, Lander went to work.
Following a time out, it was Lander who popped a 3-pointer with a defender in his face to slow the Bulldogs' momentum. A minute later, Lander punished Louisiana Tech (13-15, 6-11) from deep again – this time with a big assist from fellow guard Dayvion McKnight, who slashed through the lane in his usual heat-seeking missle style before flipping a pass back out to Lander at the top of the key for an open 3 that stretched WKU's lead to 11 at 68-57.
A Jairus Hamilton 3 after Tech's empty possession pushed the lead to 14, but the Bulldogs were on a shooting spree of their own. A long trey from Keaston Willis got Tech back to within 11 with 2:11 to play, but once more Lander had the answer when he knocked down another 3-pointer off a Hamilton assist extend WKU's lead to an insurmountable 74-60 with 1:35 left.
"I felt comfortable with him," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said of his decision to keep Lander on the floor as the game tightened up in the second half. "He made a couple shots, hadn't turned it over. I just felt comfortable with him. You know, Lander gives you some quickness out there."
The Tops came out hot, racing to a 17-4 lead in the first seven minutes behind the early shooting of Allen and a commanding early edge in rebounding. The Bulldogs eventually started getting their share of the boards to pull even in that category by the break, but mediocre 6-of-19 output on 3-pointers hindered Louisiana Tech's efforts even when the Tops went cold.
KLander's 3-pointer slowed the Bulldogs' 8-0 run that got them back within five at 20-15, and the Tops pushed the lead back out to as many as 13 on McKnight's 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the half.
McKnight and Allen carried the offense in the first half, with 14 points apiece in the first 20 minutes. McKnight finished with a game-high 19 points and Allen – who's stepped into the starting role vacated when Luke Frampton went down with a season-ending knee injury in last month's home loss to Charlotte – finished with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. The Tops connected on 10-of-19 from 3-point range, helping keep pace with the Bulldogs' 13-of-33 night from beyond the arc.
The near constant presence of WKU's 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp might well have encouraged Louisiana Tech to stay out of the paint and perhaps settle for a few more long-range attempts than they would have liked Thursday. Sharp logged a team-high 34:11 in the game and tallied eight points – all on dunks – 11 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
"A lot of teams don't like going in the paint when he's down there," McKnight said. "You could tell when he comes out, teams attack a lot more and that's what they did tonight. So as long as he's in there, we feel good."
Stansbury said Sharp was a difference maker, especially on the defensive end.
"He played hard," Stansbury said of Sharp. "He played to exhaustion, and I like that about him."
Isaiah Crawford led the Bulldogs with 16 pionts, with Willis adding 14.
Hamilton added 12 points for the Tops, who conclude the home portion of the regular season Saturday night with a 7 p.m. matchup against UAB. The Blazers were picked No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll, with the Hilltoppers next at No. 2 in the voting. It hasn't turned out that way record-wise, but Stansbury still thinks UAB is as good as anybody in C-USA this season.
WKU beat UAB 80-78 on Jan. 11 in Birmingham, Ala., giving the Blazers a little added motivation to spoil the Hilltoppers' Senior Night finale at Diddle.
"I've said from Day 1, UAB's the best team in the league," Stansbury said. "It's a big game for us for a lot of reasons, too. It's the next game, that's No. 1 – happens to be UAB, happens to be last home game, happens to be senior night. So we're going to try every way in the world to send these seniors out on a good note Saturday night."