Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) shoots as Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) drives and San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of Mountain West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) reacts during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Memphis, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) shoots as Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) drives and San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of Mountain West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) reacts during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Memphis, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Western Kentucky has added another player to a strong incoming group of transfers.
Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot will be joining the Hilltoppers, a source confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard was an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection last year as a redshirt senior at Boise State. He played in 31 games with 29 starts, averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.
Akot played in 23 games with 10 starts the season prior while averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native sat out the 2019-20 season to satisfy transfer rules after coming from Arizona, where he played the first two years of his career. Akot was a five-star recruit out of Wasatch Academy (Utah) and the No. 24 overall recruit.
Akot announced in April he was declaring for the NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility and entering the transfer portal. He committed to Memphis in June and the program announced June 30 he had signed.
Akot is the latest transfer in a productive offseason for WKU head coach Rick Stansbury. The Hilltoppers signed Indiana transfer Khristian Lander – a five-star prospect out of high school – and Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen – a four-star prospect from Pendleton County. Jamarion Sharp and Jairus Hamilton both went into the transfer portal after strong 2021-22 seasons, but elected to return. WKU also brings back First Team All-Conference USA point guard Dayvion McKnight, as well as sharpshooter Luke Frampton from last year's team.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.