Conference USA has adopted several changes for the upcoming year.
The C-USA Board of Directors on Monday approved changes to the football championship format and the basketball tournament format, as well as changes to the women’s soccer and volleyball regular-season and tournament formats ahead of the 2022-23 seasons, a source told the Daily News.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the changes have not yet been announced.
The C-USA Board of Directors approved the elimination of divisions for the upcoming football season, with the top two teams with the highest regular-season winning percentage based on overall C-USA play meeting for the conference championship game at the site of the team with the best regular-season conference record. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 2.
The Board of Directors approved an 11-team, four-day basketball tournament format. The regular-season format is still to be determined. The tournament, slated to return to Frisco, Texas, will see games between the No. 8 and 9 seeds, No. 7 and 10 seeds, and No. 6 and 11 seeds on the first day. The No. 8/9 seeds winner and No. 1 seed, the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, the No. 7/10 seeds winner and No. 2 seed, and No. 6/11 seeds winner and No. 3 seed, will play the second day, with semifinals the third day and the championship the fourth day.
The Board of Directors also approved in women’s soccer a 10-game single round robin schedule with an eight-team championship, and in volleyball a 14-match schedule where each team plays every opponent once with four additional opponents determined by geography, with an eight-team championship format.
The changes come amid conference realignment. In a joint statement with Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss, the league announced March 29 the three schools and league reached a resolution to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year and compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference. The following day, the league released revised football schedules for the 2022 season, and said in a news release the details on the football championship format would be released at a later date.
Six other schools – UTSA, FAU, North Texas, Rice, Charlotte and UAB – will depart C-USA for the AAC following the 2022-23 academic year, and four programs – Liberty, Sam Houston State, Jacksonville State and New Mexico State – will join C-USA at that time.{&end}
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.