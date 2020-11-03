Conference USA's basketball schedules continue to change.
The league will move to Friday and Saturday games for its 2020-21 conference slate, a source confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference has yet to announce the change.
C-USA announced Oct. 20 the decision for the league to move to a new 18-game regular-season format for conference play, where schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time home and away.
On Oct. 26, C-USA announced the new schedules for member schools, which began with league games Dec. 31 and featured games on Thursdays and Saturdays, with the exception of the rivalry series game in some cases, like with Western Kentucky, which featured a Wednesday game instead of Thursday.
The move to the new format was to reduce the amount of travel during conference play, with the aim of minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19. The final week of the regular season (March 4 and 6) may be utilized to reschedule any postponed games.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein was the first to report C-USA was considering playing its league games back-to-back days with concerns over COVID-19, and reported the league's athletic directors had approved the decision Tuesday. Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle also reported via a league source C-USA had approved the move Tuesday.
Vito reported that the league will require at least 21 hours between start times, which prevents teams from playing Friday night and early Saturday afternoon, and that the new format would allow teams to play twice after being tested before Friday's opener of each series, instead of having to find a place to test on the road between games. According to Vito's report, C-USA has also added a rule that a team is required to play if it has seven players available.
The Hilltoppers were scheduled to open the league slate Dec. 31 at Charlotte, while the Lady Toppers were scheduled to host Charlotte the same day to begin C-USA action.
