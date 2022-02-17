Western Kentucky will be replacing its defensive coordinator for the second straight year.
Maurice Crum is expected to be hired as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Ole Miss, a source confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday. Tyson Summers is expected to be named WKU's new defensive coordinator, after he was hired Jan. 21 as the team's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report Crum's move, which was also confirmed by Zach Barnett of FootballScoop and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Crum was elevated to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season following the departure of Clayton White for the same position at South Carolina. Crum previously served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and had been on WKU's staff since 2017.
WKU's defense allowed 29.4 points per game in last fall's 9-5 season, which ended with a 59-38 victory over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Hilltoppers won their final seven games of the regular season to claim the Conference USA East Division title, and during that stretch they did not allow more than 21 points in a single game. WKU's turnover margin was the second-best in C-USA in 2021 – behind only league champion UTSA – and its 31 turnovers forced were second-best to Middle Tennessee's 32.
Crum helped lead some strong defenses at WKU during his tenure, including in 2020 while he was co-defensive coordinator, when it finished eighth nationally in passing yards allowed (177.3), 28th in total yards allowed (348.7) and 41st in points allowed (25.3) per game. The year prior, the Hilltoppers allowed just 20.1 points per game – the lowest mark for the program since 2004 and the 22nd-best mark in the country that season.
He was a star linebacker at Notre Dame from 2005-08, playing in 50 games with 42 consecutive starts. He was a two-time captain, receiving the honor in 2007 and 2008, and was one of only 17 players in program history to do that.
Crum followed his college career with a three-year stint in the UFL with the Sacramento Mountain Lions, before three seasons on Charlie Weis' staff at Kansas in various roles. He also served as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2015 and worked with the secondary at Indiana State in 2016 before arriving at WKU.
Summers is now expected to become WKU's new defensive coordinator, according to a source.
The hiring of Summers was announced Jan. 21 as the team's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He most recently served as a defensive analyst for Florida last fall, but before that was defensive coordinator at Colorado in 2019-20, and was in a quality control role at Georgia from 2017-18. He served as Georgia Southern's head coach in 2016, after working as the defensive coordinator at Colorado State in 2015 and the defensive coordinator at UCF in 2014. Summers was also on staff at UAB from 2007-11, where he worked with WKU head coach Tyson Helton.
The moves are the latest in WKU's defensive staff.
Pat Bastien – WKU's linebackers coach in 2021 – was announced as Toledo's new linebackers coach Tuesday, and Scott Vestal – who had previously served in a defensive analyst role with the Hilltoppers in 2021 – was promoted to inside linebackers coach prior to the team's appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Austin Peay.