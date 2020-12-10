Zach Kittley, Houston Baptist's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2018, will join Western Kentucky's coaching staff, a source told the Daily News on Thursday.
The move has not yet been announced by WKU. Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com was the first to report the move.
No information was given on what Kittley's role would be at WKU, or what other moves would be made on the Hilltoppers' coaching staff. Bryan Ellis has served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Tyson Helton's two years as WKU's head coach. Ryan Aplin joined the staff this season as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Other offensive coaches on WKU's staff this season – all of which are still listed on the team's roster – include Chris Chestnut (wide receivers), Mike Goff (offensive line) and Zach Lankford (tight ends). Stephen Hamby and Vince Lewis are listed in offensive quality control positions.
Houston Baptist played four games this fall and went 1-3. The losses were to North Texas, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech. The Huskies beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30 on Oct. 3. Houston Baptist averaged 33.75 points per game this season and averaged 547.5 yards per game – 459.5 passing and 88 rushing. Bailey Zappe accounted for nearly all of the play at quarterback, throwing for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 of 215 passing with one interception and a quarterback rating of 159.29 in the team's four games. The Huskies had the best scoring offense and the best total offense of FCS teams to play multiple games this fall.
Houston Baptist ranked second in the Southland Conference and 12th nationally in total offense at 426.6 yards per game, and the third-best passing offense nationally with 334.3 per game.
Kittley spent three seasons as a graduate assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury, where he worked with current NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as Davis Webb, who finished his college career at Cal and was selected with the 87th overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft.
WKU finished a 5-6 regular season Sunday with a 37-19 victory at Charlotte in the team's best offensive performance of the season. The Hilltoppers are still waiting to see if they will be invited to a bowl game.
WKU currently has the second-worst scoring offense in Conference USA at 18.8 points per game, ahead of only FAU's 18.4 points per game. WKU's total offense ranks only ahead of FIU in C-USA. The Hilltoppers averaged 290.9 yards per game – 126.9 per game rushing and 164 per game passing.
The Hilltoppers currently rank 115th in scoring offense of the 127 FBS teams to play this fall and 122nd in total offense.
