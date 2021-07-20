Western Kentucky has added another opponent to its 2021-22 nonconference men’s basketball schedule.
The Hilltoppers will host UT Martin at E.A. Diddle Arena on Nov. 27, a source told the Daily News on Tuesday.
WKU is coming off a 21-8 season that featured a runner-up finish in the Conference USA Tournament and a trip to the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals. The Skyhawks went 8-16 overall last season and 6-14 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
The Hilltoppers are 3-1 all-time against UT Martin, with the last meeting an 86-71 WKU victory at Diddle Arena on Nov. 10, 2018. UT Martin’s only win over WKU came on Jan. 26, 1998, 70-67, in the only meeting between the two programs played outside Bowling Green. WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 5-0 all-time against the Skyhawks.
WKU will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Alabama State at Diddle Arena, a source told the Daily News on July 8. The Hilltoppers will also play in an early-season multi-team event in Asheville, N.C., and will travel to Memphis for a Nov. 19 meeting with the Tigers, according to the source.
The only nonconference game currently announced by the school is a Dec. 11 meeting with Ole Miss as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.