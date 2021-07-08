The Western Kentucky men's basketball team will travel to Memphis as part of its 2021-22 nonconference schedule, a source told the Daily News on Thursday.
The game is scheduled Nov. 19 at FedExForum.
The news of the meeting was first reported on Twitter by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Memphis and WKU met in both teams' second game last season in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Hilltoppers claimed a 75-69 victory powered by a strong performance from center Charles Bassey that featured 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots to advance to the tournament's championship game.
The game was the first meeting between the two programs since Memphis claimed a 77-61 decision on Dec. 4, 2010, in Memphis. With last year's win, WKU took a 10-9 all-time series lead over the Tigers.
WKU finished the 2020-21 season with a 21-8 record and fell to Louisiana Tech in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals, while Memphis went 20-8 and claimed the NIT championship.
WKU will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Alabama State at E.A. Diddle Arena, a source tells the Daily News.
The Hornets went 4-14 last season playing a schedule consisting entirely of Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. The Hilltoppers are 3-0 all-time against Alabama State. WKU won the last meeting 79-66 on Nov. 12, 2016, at E.A. Diddle Arena.